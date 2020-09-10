Cosentino: A man named David Fairchild

Yes, I am sure that by now, with our shrinking world of airplanes, fast boats, computers and radios, we would have most of them. But David Fairchild brought them to us from the earliest years of the 20th century until his death in 1954.

Many of us might not have been enjoying papayas, nectarines, watermelons and avocados in our youth in the 1950s. He found the pomegranate and pineapple at opposite ends of the African continent. Seedless grapes came from Padua in Italy, and kale from Croatia. Where would all these little brew shops, and the big ones, too, be if he had not brought back hops from Bavaria? Did you know that the peach and the Meyer lemon were found in China, and the mango in Vietnam?

Fairchild was not alone in his quest. There were many more explorers enduring hardship and danger, trying to put something new on the table. And dangerous it was.

It is exciting to visit some of the places and see what is there. I remember some years ago, hiking through the Amazon rain forest and coming upon a meadow that was yellow with fallen star fruits. The cattle were eating them. And back home I was paying $3.50 each!

