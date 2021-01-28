Cosentino: A manual for growing microgreens

Like most people I know, not a day goes by without a new list of challenges. In my life, it seems that there are more of them than I need. Most of mine seem to come in the day-to-day operation of a business, especially in dealing with problems created by COVID-19 in these fast-changing times.
And then there are the problems that I create for myself. I seem to find new things to try out every day, like trying to reproduce the arrangements from a recent book about new flower arranging styles in Italy. I can’t wait until I get good at it so we can begin offering them. How about the challenge of adding a new, creative designer to our team who speaks only Greek? I speak English into my phone, and it translates to her in Greek. I wonder how Greek arranging differs from Italian arranging.
This is a real challenge. But we will have fun with it.
And then there is always something new in the plant world. I love salads, especially when I buy fresh sprouts or microgreens to put on them. I tried to grow my own sprouts several years ago but failed. So I am at it again, this time with microgreens. Here is what I learned, and what encouraged me to give it a try.
Microgreens are grown in pots of soil and do not require a really green thumb. Growing them requires little space, and you can be tasting your first ones in about two weeks. Microgreens are the tiny seedlings grown from various vegetables and herbs. You simply plant the seeds and then harvest them at heights of 2 to 3 inches, just after the first set of true leaves appear. Though nearly any edible plant can be used, the company from which I purchased my seeds suggested that I pick from Swiss chard, spinach, broccoli, endive, mustard greens, basil and peas. I am trying them all.
These microgreens are not only for adding to salads, though each will add a different flavor to it. Try folding some into an omelet or your next taco, or on that next cheeseburger instead of lettuce. And, if you suddenly have too many, let them grow on for a week or so and you will have some baby greens that will become the salad itself.
Growing is easy and costs very little. For my first batch, I filled eight small containers, the size that you might get cottage cheese in, with soil. Remember to poke a few holes in the bottom for drainage. Now you will need some potting soil, and nearly any one of the ones that you get from Lowe's or Home Depot will work. Be sure to wet it thoroughly before putting it into the container. You should also get a few plant labels so you can keep track of when you planted an item and what it is.
I started with eight containers. I am fortunate to have a wide shelf by the west windows that look out on my back lawn, so I put the containers in aluminum trays. I could have purchased microgreen kits with everything you need to grow broccoli. Of course, I did check Amazon and they offer dozens of kits ranging in price from about $15 to $79.95. I am not that fancy. I got going with my eight kinds for about $15, with enough seeds to make three or four batches of each variety. Yes, you will have to buy soil. I did not, not with a greenhouse next door.
Now put a couple inches of soil into each of your containers, pat it down so that it is even, and then spread your seeds on top. Do not crowd them. As you go through a few different tries, you will learn how thick to sow. Next, pat them down and cover them with a thin layer of soil, spritz with water and cover with the lid that came with the container or plastic wrap, and wait. As soon as most of the seeds have begun to sprout, remove the cover.
When they reach the right height, cut them just above the soil line. I clean mine in a salad spinner. Enjoy the flavors and the freshness.
Be well!
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.