Cosentino: A manual for growing microgreens

These microgreens are not only for adding to salads, though each will add a different flavor to it. Try folding some into an omelet or your next taco, or on that next cheeseburger instead of lettuce. And, if you suddenly have too many, let them grow on for a week or so and you will have some baby greens that will become the salad itself.

Growing is easy and costs very little. For my first batch, I filled eight small containers, the size that you might get cottage cheese in, with soil. Remember to poke a few holes in the bottom for drainage. Now you will need some potting soil, and nearly any one of the ones that you get from Lowe's or Home Depot will work. Be sure to wet it thoroughly before putting it into the container. You should also get a few plant labels so you can keep track of when you planted an item and what it is.

I started with eight containers. I am fortunate to have a wide shelf by the west windows that look out on my back lawn, so I put the containers in aluminum trays. I could have purchased microgreen kits with everything you need to grow broccoli. Of course, I did check Amazon and they offer dozens of kits ranging in price from about $15 to $79.95. I am not that fancy. I got going with my eight kinds for about $15, with enough seeds to make three or four batches of each variety. Yes, you will have to buy soil. I did not, not with a greenhouse next door.