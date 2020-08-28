Cosentino: A primer on arranging flowers

The very first thing you need to get, especially if you are going to arrange in dishes or low bowls, might be a couple of blocks of Oasis, that water holding foam. It does hold a lot of water. As a matter of fact if you fill a pot to the brim with water and drop in a block of Oasis, it will gradually sink to the bottom when full of water. The overflow will be less than a cup. It really does become a block of water. Before Oasis, florists would crumple a piece of chicken wire fencing and cram it into the vase.

A roll of waterproof tape is necessary to hold that block steady in the container as you arrange your flowers in a low bowl. Adhesive tape might do in a pinch. I still might do that if I wanted to use it as a decorative accessory. Flower food is important, too. It is available from your florist and most often comes with any arrangement you might have received. That food has sugar in it to feed the flower, an acidifier to get the water to the right acidity for the flower to thrive and a germicide to get rid of mold and bacteria. Mixing a can of non-diet 7Up with an equal amount of water will work just as well.