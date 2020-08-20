Cosentino: A sour subject, vinegar comes in many varieties

I remember, when I was a kid of 8 or 9, my mom would give me a grocery list. I would walk the three or four blocks to the Market Basket on the corner of Genesee and Van Patten to complete the chore. I got everything into the cart, excepting the vinegar. There were two kinds on the shelf, so I selected one and took my groceries home and inevitably the vinegar came into question. If I got the red she wanted the white, and if I got the white she invariably wanted the red. One day I got tired of it and I bought a bottle of each. I got quite a dressing down that day because I had wasted money, probably 7 or 8 cents, on an item we did not need. I trudged back to the Market Basket to get my money back on the red, she had wanted the white. It was Depression time, and 7 cents was a lot of money.