Cosentino: A terrible change due to COVID-19

This COVID-19 has changed so many things in our lives, and the way we do ordinary things these past few months, that it is hard to put it all together. It seems that every time you turn around you realize that not only has something else changed, it changed weeks ago and you did not notice it. Last evening, as I was walking through a supermarket, people stopped to chat and I was taken aback. It was hard to know who I was talking to, with only the eyes showing. And the voice was of little help, as it was muffled and distorted while coming through the mask.
Before going any further, let me be clear. I wear a mask nearly all the time and without fail when I leave this property. I am convinced that they helped us slow the disease, and to get our area businesses back open, and hopefully our restaurants. I am getting quite tired of eating only the food that I cook. I really do miss Michael's, Osteria Salina and The Elephant and Dove.
With all of this going on, there has been a serious change, one that I pray will not become “the new norm.” Just as our way of living has been disrupted, so too has our way of death, our grieving, and our closure after the loss of a loved one. Going through the loss of a loved one without calling hours and church services, and with limits of 10 people, has been difficult. Standing by a casket or next to an urn holding the ashes of a loved one is what we do. It is comforting. We do it with calling hours preceding the final words and acts. We get through it with many friends and acquaintances giving us words of encouragement, telling tales about the exploits and accomplishments of our love one. We get through it when the starkness of the funeral home is brightened with beautiful bouquets of flowers from relatives and colleagues hoping to add some color and sunshine to those sad times. With limits of 10 people to a service, churches not being available and just prayers at the graveside, we have lost something that we have had for generations — the healing processes that are as natural as breathing.
Now, closure comes in many shapes and forms, all of them proper and fitting depending on the family’s background, lifestyle and age. There are many people, groups of people, who do not see a need for the formality of the services, for shaking hands and hearing condolences from dozens of mourners who stop by. There is nothing wrong with that thinking. That the survivors feel comfortable is all that matters. There are people who are very uncomfortable with meeting friends of the deceased whom they do not know. Standing there and chitchatting with strangers is not their thing. Just being near the deceased for hours makes them uneasy. For these and other reasons, it is logical to skip the calling hours.
Over the past 60 years, since I got into this business, there have been tremendous changes, most took place over years. They were so subtle that we did not know they were happening. The difference is that the changes in the past few months have been instantaneous; things changed almost overnight. Seventy years ago, calling hours were often three days long and were held in the family home. Picture that. Depending on the ethnicity of the family they could be very somber affairs, or they could be truly around-the-clock “celebrations” of the life of a friend. It took all those years, but we have now reached the day of two or three hours of visitation in a funeral home. Until early March, we seem to have been at that plateau for a number of years. We were comfortable with it.
And, lastly, a few words about flowers. During those days so many years ago, flower pieces were ostentatious. I remember “Gates Ajar” denoting the Pearly Gates, usually 4 feet tall and 3.5 feet wide. Today, the norm is major pieces from the family, and many smaller, homestyle pieces from friends and relatives. Today, it is not unusual for the family to take flowers out of arrangements and hand them to friends who call. And many of those smaller bouquets are recycled to the family home, friends and nursing homes.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!