Cosentino: A terrible change due to COVID-19

This COVID-19 has changed so many things in our lives, and the way we do ordinary things these past few months, that it is hard to put it all together. It seems that every time you turn around you realize that not only has something else changed, it changed weeks ago and you did not notice it. Last evening, as I was walking through a supermarket, people stopped to chat and I was taken aback. It was hard to know who I was talking to, with only the eyes showing. And the voice was of little help, as it was muffled and distorted while coming through the mask.

Before going any further, let me be clear. I wear a mask nearly all the time and without fail when I leave this property. I am convinced that they helped us slow the disease, and to get our area businesses back open, and hopefully our restaurants. I am getting quite tired of eating only the food that I cook. I really do miss Michael's, Osteria Salina and The Elephant and Dove.

With all of this going on, there has been a serious change, one that I pray will not become “the new norm.” Just as our way of living has been disrupted, so too has our way of death, our grieving, and our closure after the loss of a loved one. Going through the loss of a loved one without calling hours and church services, and with limits of 10 people, has been difficult. Standing by a casket or next to an urn holding the ashes of a loved one is what we do. It is comforting. We do it with calling hours preceding the final words and acts. We get through it with many friends and acquaintances giving us words of encouragement, telling tales about the exploits and accomplishments of our love one. We get through it when the starkness of the funeral home is brightened with beautiful bouquets of flowers from relatives and colleagues hoping to add some color and sunshine to those sad times. With limits of 10 people to a service, churches not being available and just prayers at the graveside, we have lost something that we have had for generations — the healing processes that are as natural as breathing.