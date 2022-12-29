Cosentino: A time for gardening resolutions

My, how time flies. I think that we notice it more as we age, especially if we keep busy. Here we are again, at the end of another year, at a time to resolve to do in the future things that we may not have done in the past. We all know that many of these resolutions will never be accomplished, but it is good to think about them and write them down. If you are reading this column, you are most probably interested in gardening, flowers, fruits and vegetables, and even cooking. You enjoy birds and butterflies, maybe bunnies. You are probably not too happy with the deer that eat your tulips as they rise out of the ground in March and April, with nearby black walnut trees that seem to harbor all the squirrels from miles around. And you have a special dislike for those slugs that eat and leave slime trails across your beautiful hosta leaves. That dislike comes to a peak when you pick up a flowerpot and realize that there is a slug between your thumb and the pot. Let us resolve:

• I resolve to continue to feed the birds that come to my feeder in good weather during these cold, dark, snowy days of winter. You know, there is a whole lot more to birds than just feeding them. Learn how to lure more birds and more types of them to your garden, feeder or windowsill. Learn about the proper birdseed to lure the birds you like best. Sure, these special birdseeds and suet may cost a few pennies more, but why attract crows when you can attract northern cardinals or red-breasted nuthatches. Begin to learn now. It is easy. Just drive up to the Cedar Craft Wild Bird Center on Grant Avenue. Or go to their website, cedarcraftwildbird.com. They even have a newsletter.

• I resolve to take better care of my houseplants during these dark and dreary days. I know that the hanging plant, a fern or an air plant, in my bathroom is in a bad place. I know that heat rises and that it is too warm up near the near the ceiling for those plants. Most plants do best with eight to 10 hours of light during the day. Do you leave your bathroom lights on all day? And there is nearly no air circulating in that small room. To top it all off, it is probably a little too high to properly water it often enough. Check it out. Move that plant if necessary.

(While we are talking about plants, please remember that we live in one of the parts of the country with the least hours of sunlight a day in the country and, perhaps, the part with most hours of cloud cover. So when a plant’s instructions read “thrives in low light," that does not mean that your African violet will do well on the kitchen counter in a corner under cabinets. High light plants need to be in front, 4 or 5 feet away from a south or west window.)

• I resolve that if I promise a neighbor or friend that I will water their plants while they are away on a vacation or a family emergency, I will take care of them as if they were my own favorite plants.

• I resolve to keep a lookout for deer feeding on my trees and shrubs in the garden. If I see any damage, I will react immediately. I can throw up a temporary fence; you should have done this in the fall if you have this damage year after year. Or go to a garden center like Dickman Farms if they are open to check on animal repellents. You can also go to one of our home improvement stores and read the labels on various repellents.

• I resolve to pay attention to all those seed catalogs that come in. There is a tremendous amount of information in them. There is more than sales information; look for proper planting dates, care instructions and information about plants that complement each other in the garden. Get your hands on a Park’s catalog or a Burpee’s. Go to edwardrhamilton.com and treat yourself to a gardening book. They start as low as $5.95.

I close by wishing you a healthy, successful and happy 2023.