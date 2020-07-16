Cosentino: A very personal garden

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I took the weekend off. It was the first one in a very, long time. I so enjoyed myself that I might just do it again, very soon. The occasion was to attend a graduation party for my grandson Michael. He was very understanding because he knew that I would be coming for the weekend to celebrate with him, but I would not be attending the party. It is all about social distancing. As I look out of my window, there are a lot of people having a great time. The event was for his and his best friend’s graduation. They are next-door neighbors and have played hockey together for all these years, and each graduated from a different New England prep school in May.

Over the years I have done columns about beautiful public gardens Keukenhof in Holland and even our own Hoopes Park, as well as private gardens like the beautiful Sycamore Hill Gardens right over in Marcellus. It is sad that for the first time in many years, they were unable to have their wonderful Mother’s Day open house. I have heard that it might be rescheduled later. I will keep my readers posted if that is scheduled. So, today it is not public nor private gardens that I want to write about. I am going to tell you about a personal garden, one of those gardens that family develops and maintains for their own personal enjoyment. This one is in Ashburn, Virginia.