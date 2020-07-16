Cosentino: A very personal garden

I took the weekend off. It was the first one in a very, long time. I so enjoyed myself that I might just do it again, very soon. The occasion was to attend a graduation party for my grandson Michael. He was very understanding because he knew that I would be coming for the weekend to celebrate with him, but I would not be attending the party. It is all about social distancing. As I look out of my window, there are a lot of people having a great time. The event was for his and his best friend’s graduation. They are next-door neighbors and have played hockey together for all these years, and each graduated from a different New England prep school in May.
Over the years I have done columns about beautiful public gardens Keukenhof in Holland and even our own Hoopes Park, as well as private gardens like the beautiful Sycamore Hill Gardens right over in Marcellus. It is sad that for the first time in many years, they were unable to have their wonderful Mother’s Day open house. I have heard that it might be rescheduled later. I will keep my readers posted if that is scheduled. So, today it is not public nor private gardens that I want to write about. I am going to tell you about a personal garden, one of those gardens that family develops and maintains for their own personal enjoyment. This one is in Ashburn, Virginia.
Located on a cul-de-sac with about eight other homes, I noted that the front yards of most were quite ordinary. Just sparse plantings of ordinary bushes. Then I parked in front of the house I was looking for. As I got out of my car, I could smell the honeysuckle from 30 feet away. The first plants I saw were in a planting of three beautiful, neatly trimmed plants, each about 6 feet tall and about the same in breadth. I did not know the names of the two, lush green ones, but that beautiful red barberry set the whole thing off. (Please note that many of the plants in this garden do not winter over in Auburn, so I am not familiar with their names. Sorry about that.)
I turned to the front door and was greeted by a raised cement seating area, fronted by a 3-foot-tall, well-trimmed planting of gold-edged euonymus plants. Setting it all off, a few feet in front, a planting of 6- or 7-foot crepe myrtles, just loaded with vibrant pink blossoms. Oh yes, there was a very healthy pot of petunias next to the door. The sign on the door said, “Come through the gate to the back.” I did.
Against the house were more nicely groomed bushy plants that I did not recognize. The distinctive plants were set in beds of brown mulch, all kept neatly in place by metal strips. Next came peony bushes, day lilies and hibiscus. Across the yard, a very large apple tree, loaded with fruits. “I don’t know much about growing apples and the schedules for spraying,” said the homeowner, "So we just don’t get to eat any. The little animals do love them.”
I turned the corner to the back of the house — to my left, a 15-foot rose of Sharon, loaded with white flowers. Then, up two steps, and I am on a stone tile patio. There is a 2-foot-wide flat trellis some 8 feet in the air, nicely covered with various attractive and neatly pruned ivy. But the center of attention is the border on the side away from the house. There are hostas, black-eyed Susan and zinnias planted in the ground. There is even a plant that looks like a silver eucalyptus, but it does not have that distinctive odor. And everywhere, hanging pots filled with colorful blossoming plants. She must love portulaca as much as I do because there are several hangers of it, just full of bloom in the garden.
The most impressive things about the garden were the use of mulch and color. Mulch was not just used around the plants, it was a feature, accenting those plants. And then there was the use of color, much of it from annuals in pots and baskets. My tour complete, the man of the house took me into the kitchen to see the gardener: my daughter-in-law, Debbie.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!