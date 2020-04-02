Cosentino: A virtual visit to Holland's Keukenhof Gardens

Having been totally cooped up for nearly two weeks, and feeling very housebound, I took a book on tape to the car and drove around Owasco Lake this morning. Did not stop, did not talk to anyone, just drove and listened to the book. The change felt good.
As the daffodils and tulips are popping through the ground, the snowdrops are long gone and the forsythia is showing color today, I thought I would write about tulips and the great tulip garden near Amsterdam, Holland: the Keukenhof Gardens.
The Keukenhof (kitchen garden) is one of the world’s largest gardens, comprising some 80 acres. While best known for its tulip displays, there are always large plantings of daffodils, iris, hyacinths and lilies, to name just a few of the bulbs one might see during the season. And that season runs each year from mid-March through mid-May. That’s it. Eight weeks. The gardens were established in 1949 by a group of growers and flower exporters to showcase their products. It opened in the spring of 1950 with nearly 200,000 visitors. Last year, a million and a half people visited. This year there will be no visitors. The gardens are closed, the first time since its inception in 1949, because of the coronavirus.
To make it more interesting, there is a whole lot more than enormous beds of the bulb flowers. Visitors can see many themed gardens, among them the English garden with winding paths, and see through vistas or the nature garden where interesting shrubs, small trees and perennials make beautiful combinations with the bulb flowers. And then there is the non-traditional and very popular Japanese garden. Four historical buildings on the property showcase ever-changing displays of fresh flower and plant exhibits.
Now for some facts. Each year, more than 7 million bulbs are planted, bulbs that have been supplied by about a hundred growers. Free. At the season ends, the bulbs are dug up and destroyed, by order of the growers. Many are used as animal feed, the non-toxic bulbs. It takes about 30 full-time gardeners to pull off this magnificent display. Tulips originated near the base of the Himalayas. Indeed, the tulip arrived in Holland in 1573 by way of Turkey to Belgium in 1560.
Then, in the 1620s, a few bulbs were infected with a virus that caused the blooms to have very striking color patterns, flames of color, red stripes on a yellow tulip or orange streaks on a yellow flower. The color patterns were unending. Each year brought more and more kinds. Today, we can still buy these same varieties. They are marketed under the name of Rembrandt tulips, named, of course, after the noted Dutch painter. They will cost you about 75 cents a bulb during the fall planting season.
Well, in those days, everyone of any means “had to have one.” Prices rose unbelievably. Even the poorest families vied to have a few of the bulbs. Suddenly, they were listed on the stock exchange and prices went up and down daily. At the peak, all caution thrown to the wind, a bulb might fetch four oxen or a dozen sheep, even a thousand pounds of cheese. A single bulb became a suitable dowry. A flourishing French winery was traded for a bulb.
Then, just as quickly as it began, the bubble burst in 1637. It lasted only about five years, but people realized the fragility of the market and laws were passed to curb the craze. Families lost everything. Then it was all over.
Just as farms in our country have gotten larger as big farms consolidate with smaller ones, it is not a whole lot different with tulip growers. While in 1960 there were 13,000 growers farming 25,000 acres, today there are 2,000 firms growing on 50,000 acres.
Another note that I find interesting is that when World War II broke out, the Dutch royalty relocated to Canada and lived in Ottawa. During that time Princess Juliana was taken to a hospital to deliver her first child, Princess Margriet. Instantly that hospital room was named to be an international territory, so that the child would inherit only her mother’s Dutch citizenship.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.
