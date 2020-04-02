Cosentino: A virtual visit to Holland's Keukenhof Gardens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Having been totally cooped up for nearly two weeks, and feeling very housebound, I took a book on tape to the car and drove around Owasco Lake this morning. Did not stop, did not talk to anyone, just drove and listened to the book. The change felt good.

As the daffodils and tulips are popping through the ground, the snowdrops are long gone and the forsythia is showing color today, I thought I would write about tulips and the great tulip garden near Amsterdam, Holland: the Keukenhof Gardens.

The Keukenhof (kitchen garden) is one of the world’s largest gardens, comprising some 80 acres. While best known for its tulip displays, there are always large plantings of daffodils, iris, hyacinths and lilies, to name just a few of the bulbs one might see during the season. And that season runs each year from mid-March through mid-May. That’s it. Eight weeks. The gardens were established in 1949 by a group of growers and flower exporters to showcase their products. It opened in the spring of 1950 with nearly 200,000 visitors. Last year, a million and a half people visited. This year there will be no visitors. The gardens are closed, the first time since its inception in 1949, because of the coronavirus.