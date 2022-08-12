Cosentino: A visit to Hoopes Park

If you will remember, as you read this, I am sitting at my computer on Sunday the 8th. The keys are not moving. It is too hot, over 88 degrees. There is absolutely no breeze. I cannot even think what I will write for Friday’s column. I would go out into the garden, but it is hotter our there. I should really be watering the greenhouse, but I was in there earlier and the thermometer read 110, and the humidity was right up there. The greenhouse is going to have to wait until John gets here in the morning, when it will be, hopefully, cooler. I am sure that the cactus bed will be happy with the heat. I just cannot concentrate on things I should be doing.

The right thing to do was to grab a book and head to Hoopes Park and read and relax under the shade of all the trees, and watch the ducks walk by. There might even be a bit of a breeze. I parked on Herman Avenue because the trees would shade my car.

As I enter the park, the first thing I see is a large flower bed, planted with a great variety of annuals. The bright color palette is stunning. It seems to shout, “Hey visitor, welcome to my park.” I think that this is the flower bed that was planted and tended to by a couple of teachers from Herman Avenue Elementary School. I believe that they had the children’s help to plant and tend it. What a great idea. I am not sure if they are still doing it. Right ahead of me is the clubhouse. And off to the right I spot what seems to be a very large hydrangea.

Instead of going straight I opt to walk on the path, along Herman Avenue to the south. As I come to that hydrangea, I discover that it is not just one bush, but four in a row. The first 4 feet of each is leafless, but each perfectly shaped crown holds dozens of blossoms. That alone was worth the trip across town.

Before long, I cross in front of the stone platform, or is it a stage? Whatever it is, most Tuesday evenings at 6 or 6:30 during the summer the city provides us with fantastic music. On that evening, visitors number in the hundreds. To digress for a moment, our city council has done a wonderful job of using many of our beautiful parks for concerts and other events. Great job, councilors!

Off to the left there is an area under construction. I was here a couple of nights ago with grandson Sam, and he explained that they were building a rock garden, though he was not sure what rocks had to do with flowers. I explained. The area is somewhat oval in shape and surrounded by tall narrow arborvitae trees to give it a sense of space. The pathways are in, though the square, rustic pavers have not had the soil added between them. I explained to Sam that in England, where many of our settlers came from, the land was not all even and level like our lawns, so folks used what they had and planted smaller plants and creeping plants, all perennials, so they would not have to plant year after year to give a pleasing to the eye view.

And now my focus turned toward the back of the clubhouse. There was one of my favorite plantings. It is a raised bed. About 3 1/2 feet above the ground. Up just a few steps, there are benches to stop and enjoy the splashing water of the fountain. This year, the beds surrounding it have new rose bushes, two rows of them. As I sit here typing on Sunday afternoon, I believe that the upper row was scarlet and the lower one a row of mauve pink.

So much for the Walnut Street side of the garden. Let’s look at the Genesee Street side. The pond is the centerpiece. And all around it are benches for relaxing and reading. Then there is the huge gazebo given to us by the Joseph Karpinski family in honor of his wife, Honey.

I will continue writing with words about the rest of Hoopes Park for next week’s column.

Be well.

Hoopes turns 100: Concert to celebrate cherished Auburn park's anniversary Another 100 years of memories at Hoopes Park will begin Tuesday, when the city of Auburn celebrates the cherished park's century anniversary a…