Cosentino: A White House Christmas

The topic for today’s column came to mind about a week ago, when I saw one of our florist friends from Pulaski, Robin Phillips, appeared on a television news program for an interview upon her return from Washington and a trip of a lifetime. She had been selected to be part of the team of florists chosen to do the White House Christmas decorations.

For as long as I can remember, florists, garden club members and other people have been invited to Washington right after Thanksgiving to take part in decorating our nation’s house, the White House. It is very much an honor to be invited to participate. No, I have never done it. Asked if I would go in for the Fords' last Christmas in the White House in 1975, I asked the committee if my mom could go in my place, and they agreed. It was her 65th birthday gift from me, and she was asked to go the next year. It was the Carters' first Christmas there.

The decorations are a massive undertaking. This year, 150 volunteers from across the country took a full week to accomplish the inside and outdoor decorations. It took more than 80,000 lights to decorate the 77 Christmas trees, 25 wreaths and numerous table pieces. Most of the wreaths are more than 5 feet across.

Many of the trees and rooms are decorated with very specific themes. The Gold Star trees in the East Landing honor fallen members of the U.S. military. Each ornament recognizes a fallen member with their name, rank and date of death.

Bells hung in the entryway to the East Wing recognize the unifying and healing power of music, as guests are welcomed with music.

Ornaments on the trees in the State Dining Room were designed by students from schools across the country.

The White House tree in the Blue Room — an 18-foot concolor fir, a beautiful tree with large, soft needles and a blue cast — is decorated with the official birds of the 50 states.

At this year’s opening ceremony, and in her press release, the first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, said that this year’s theme was “We the people,” stressing that “we” represents the heart and soul of our great nation. All decorations in the East Wing would follow the theme, which represents what brings Americans together during the holidays and throughout the year.

As it has been, ever since it was first displayed in 1969, the gingerbread house is a favorite attraction for the more than 50,000 people, especially the children who will visit this month. Coming in at about 300 pounds, this year’s display includes a sugar cookie replica of independence in Philadelphia.

Here is the gingerbread recipe from the White House executive pastry chef:

“Mix 8 ounces of butter with 8 ounces of sugar. Add two eggs and a yolk and mix well. Add a cup of honey and a cup of molasses and mix well. Add a tablespoon of baking soda, a quarter tablespoon of cinnamon and three quarters of a tablespoon of ginger and a pinch of salt, and mix well. Now add 2 pounds and 8 ounces of flour and mix well. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Roll it out and cut your cookies. Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown. Decorate to your liking.”

A wonderful history of the 50 years of White House Christmas decorations, “Christmas at the White House,” written by Jennifer Pickens, was published in 2009. A wonderful history, it shows the decorations and has comments by the first ladies.

The White House Historical Association, a nonprofit organization, was founded by first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in 1961. Its mission statement says that it was founded to “protect, preserve and provide public access to the rich history of America’s Executive Mansion."

This association, for many years, has issued the official White House ornament. Each tree ornament depicts an item, a theme or historical fact. Today’s are made of various metals, each a beautiful piece. If you want to see what they all look like, visit whitehousehistory.org.

Christmas is coming, take precautions and stay well.