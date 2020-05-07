Cosentino: A wonderful Hawaiian floral gift

Last week I saw a news clip from Hawaii announcing that May 1 was Lei Day. Yes, there is a day each year set aside to honor that beautiful floral garland. Who among us has been lucky enough to be able to visit Hawaii and not had a lei put around his or her neck. Who among us has not left Hawaii, carrying one, two or three leis, purchased at the airport for our favorite people back home only to find, on arrival, that they were crushed or pulled apart on the way back. That has happened to me each time I tried to do it. And I know if I ever get back to that beautiful place, I will certainly pick one up for a special friend.
Before starting to write this evening, I took up my copy of “Chase’s Calendar of Events.” It is updated annually and, my 2018 copy boasts nearly 800 pages with 12,500, events. I did not know that that May 1, each year, celebrates the beginnings of National Vinegar Month, National Motorcycle Month and National Hamburger Month (National Hot Dog Month is in June). Days celebrated on that one day, besides the lei, include May Day and Mother Goose Day. But I digress. Let us talk about Lei Day. Of course, it is primarily celebrated in Hawaii.
In its simplest form the lei is a garland of flowers strung on to a heavy string and sold to people, hoping to have a memento for a loved one, as they depart the isles after a wonderful vacation.
But there is much more to this symbol of Hawaii than that ring of purple flowers to be taken home to the mainland. There is a fascinating history and a lot of symbolism, not only for Hawaii itself, but for each of the islands, which have their own lore, favorite flowers and accessories. The flower that we most often see is an orchid, specifically the Vanda orchid. It is a prolific producer and most plants, unlike other orchids that bloom only once or twice a year, blooms throughout the 12 months.
Leis can be made of nearly any living plant material, and I would imagine that those artistic islanders use just about anything they want, though probably not those things that we see in novelty stores in mainland resort areas such as a string covered with brightly colored plastic flowers. I think that my favorite flower for them is the Plumeria. It is a bell-shaped flower that comes in a full palette of colors. Its greatest attribute is its sweet aroma. They are made from flowers, beads, leaves and flower buds.
And, they are not made just for wearing around the neck. They might be found decorating the brim of a Panama hat, as wristlets and as anklets.
For the celebration of Lei Day all the stops are pulled out. Each island sports Leis in a specific color: The Big Island is red. Maui is pink and Oahu is yellow and so on. I will admit that I have failed to find the English translation of the flowers located within each of the islands.
The importance of the lei in Hawaiian is that it has come to be the unspoken word of their expression, aloha. It has come to mean welcome, goodbye, safe trip and most of all, I love you. The lei is incorporated in nearly every celebration — graduations, weddings and birthdays.
Some 30 years ago I was a presenter at a five-day FTD seminar in Hawaii where we taught each morning and had the afternoons free to explore Maui. As an extra afternoon diversion we offered a lei-making class to our attendees. It was one of the most wonderful afternoons I have ever spent. We learned, we touched the flowers and made leis. Not only do I still have that original lei needle, I use it whenever a customer needs a lei.
Being presented with a lei comes with a set of unspoken rules. Always wear it over your shoulder, never remove it while you are in the presence of the person who gave it to you. Refusing one is a sign of disrespect. A thought to remember: While a lei lasts for only a short time, the thought lasts forever.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.
