Cosentino: Advice for growing amaryllis

Let’s look at the amaryllis. We begin with a look at the bulb that came in a box from the home improvement store. That boxed bulb will be 4 to 5 inches across and will easily give you a single stem, perhaps two if you are lucky. A $22 bulb from someone like Scheepers Bulb Co. will yield three, sometimes four stems each, with three or four blossoms that may be nearly 6 inches across.

Before going any further, let me explain that you will not be growing an amaryllis, but a hippeastrum. This is a related bulb, and because of confusion in the last century the "amaryllis" name stuck. I really don’t care. I love the flower.

When you have your bulbs, select a 6- to 8- inch pot that will accommodate the bulb with just a little side space around it. Yes, it must have a drainage hole. Using wet soil, fill the pot so that the bulb will have half of its height at or above the rim of the pot. After that first watering, keep it damp but not wet. Place the pot in a sunny window. Now comes the time to be patient. It can take one to three months for your plant to wake up and start growing. When the first sprout appears through the soil, water it more, but it should not be kept wet. It is exciting to watch as that tall single stem grows, often an inch or two a week. If you are going to cut the stems for use in a vase, the best time to cut, for longevity, is just when the buds are plump and soft. They will last longer.

You can also grow amaryllis without soil. Just fill a bowl with gravel and set the bulb on top of it, and fill the bowl with water to just cover the gravel. Next, add enough gravel to balance and anchor the bulb, to hold it. Replace the water as it evaporates or is absorbed by the roots. Maintain that water just below the level of the roots.

The beginning of growth depends on the actual variety of the bulb, where it originated, when you planted it and temperature and humidity where it is growing in your house. In other words, each bulb is different and will perform as it wants to.

When the first sprout appears, you can water a bit more, but keep the soil evenly moist, not wet. Most often, the stem and the bulb will appear first. Many times, the plant will be in full bloom when the strap-like green leaves appear. Once the flowers begin to open, they will last longer if you move them out of the bright window light to the center of the room.

As the flowers die, cut them off. When the stem has no buds left, cut the stems a few inches above the bulb. Keep it moist, not wet, and you may be surprised with another one, two or three stems with flowers.

Throughout the year we get questions about how to rebloom this bulb. When your bulb has finished, you can discard it or you can save it. First, cut all the stems to about an inch above the bulb. Be careful — do not harm the leaves, they will stay green throughout the summer as they make food to prepare the bulb for the next year’s round of flowering. At his point, your plant needs a lot of light, but be careful to not let it burn in bright sunlight. And since it is in a growing phase, give it plenty of water. It is best to, after the last frost, take it outdoors in a bright spot. Yes, the bulb will need fertilizer during these summer months. About the middle of August, bring the plant indoors and put it in a cool location, around 60 degrees, and stop watering it. Once the leaves die, move it to a dark spot for a month or so of rest. Begin watering about the first of December, and the cycle starts all over again.

Be safe. Mask up.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

