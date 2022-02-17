Cosentino: African violets and other gesneriads

Right here in Auburn, New York, in the dead of winter, there are groups of plants, flowering plants, that will thrive in our comfortably warm homes.

One example is the phalaenopsis orchid. We see it everywhere these days. This orchid is a great value. You can spend less that $20 on one and at worst, the flowers will last a few weeks. Then, without proper care, the plant may die or refuse to flower any more. At best, that $20 plant will flourish and flower three or four times each year. That is a pretty good value when you consider the fact that a bunch of flowers bought at a grocery store or gas station will last for about four or five days. Period.

And then there are the gesneriads. This is a whole family of plants that includes gloxinias, cape violets and the African violet. The Epicias are another of my favorites.

Let’s start with the African violet. It seems that it has been around forever. I know that it was a favorite parlor plant during the Victorian era, the years between 1840 and the end of that century. I believe, as I said in a recent column, that this is when countless people realized how their lives were enriched by having plants and fresh flowers in their homes. I have friends who cherish those violets in their homes because they were originally propagated from leaf cuttings or plantlets from a great-great-grandmother’s favorite plant. Yes, when it comes to plants, there can be a whole lot of personal history.

A native to East Africa, Saintpaulia ionanthe, will grow from 2 to 6 inches tall and grow to a foot across, although 6 inches is the norm. The fleshy, oval-shaped leaves are covered with tiny hairs, probably developed to keep insects away from them. They will grow well in our homes at temperatures from 65 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit, though they do best at the higher end of the temperature scale. Yes, it is necessary to fertilize these plants. I recommend a 20-20-20 fertilizer, applied at half strength every two weeks.

Sometimes various leaves will turn color and worry you. Browning leaves indicate burning; they are getting too much bright sun. Time to move them. Yellowing leaves at the top of the plant probably means that they are old leaves and ready to pass on to make space for new leaves to grow. Lower leaves turning yellow indicate that the plant has been overwatered or is not getting enough fertilizer.

I am certain that most of the readers of this column have been gifted more than one gloxinia over the years. It is that winter/spring houseplant with enormously large, fleshy leaves and bold, trumpet-shaped flowers. Flower colors range from bright purple and lavender to reds and pinks. Some of the colors are solid and others are dotted or striped. Many of the flowers have a white edging.

This is what I like to call a “temporary” flowering houseplant. Many folks save the bulb and restart it after a resting period. It just isn’t worth the effort. In many cases, in the following season, the plant will be neither as vigorous nor as beautiful as when you first got it. Older folks might remember that this plant grew from a tuber and you could get it growing year after year. These days, the plants are grown from seed and it takes two or three seasons for that tuber to develop. Why? Breeders have developed a plant that can be grown much more rapidly and more easily shipped. All of this keeps the price to the consumer down.

Gloxinias like bright, filtered sunlight. At this time of year, give them as much light as they can get. They do not like their soil to be dried out, but hate sitting in water. This is one of those plants to take to the sink and pour water on the soil — but not on the leaves!

We do not see gloxinias very often. Flowering plants have been replaced, in our homes, by ferns and succulents and dozens of other interesting plants. I wish we still had some of the beautiful old flowering plants. At least the African violet is still around.

Be well. Masking is still a good idea.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

