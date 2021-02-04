Cosentino: African violets and other random thoughts

It has been quite a while since I did one of these columns about the little things — important, but not important enough, to warrant a full column. As much as I dislike snow, this blanket we got over the last week has been wonderful. Now, if only we could keep it at this height. This amount is a great insulation for many of our plants. Low-growing shrubs are protected from drying out in the wind and on those rare — but devastating to outdoor plants — sunny days.
In February, my thoughts always turn to African violets. Surely, they were favorites of our moms and grandmas. I think they loved them because varieties in those days were more than challenging, they were downright difficult to grow. And there were certainly a lot of varieties and colors to try. I remember that, some 50 years ago, I would drive up to Dolgeville in early January to visit the Lyndon Lyon Greenhouses. Our goal was to see the newest varieties of this popular plant and stock up for the coming Valentine’s Day. I checked, and they are still in business. It might just be a great Sunday drive after this is over with.
Things are different today. Most violets are sold by color, rather than variety name — that is, if you buy them where they are most available, in garden centers and home improvement stores. Yes, you can go to the internet and type in “African violet growers,” and you will find dozens of firms still breeding new varieties.
If you follow a few good bits of advice, they are really easy to grow and they will bloom throughout these dark winter days. The greatest problem I see is that they are touted as a low-light plant. Unfortunately, many of us who live in one the darkest areas of North America do not realize how little light we have, so we keep our plants from bright spots in the house. Too many of us think that low-light plants will do best in the furthest corner under the kitchen cabinet, or in the bathroom where the lights are on just a few minutes throughout the day. Since they are not getting natural light, place them on the kitchen table, or where they get light from a south window, on a table away from the window. Do not top with water; set your plants in a bowl with about an inch of water and let them soak it up. Be sure to feed them at about half the recommended rate a couple of times a month. Do these things, and they will reward you handsomely.
Do you miss those winter flowering plants that no longer seem to be available? I always looked forward to seeing the cineraria. Do you remember it? It was a small potted plant just loaded with bright purple or red or pink daisy-like flowers. It only lasted four or five weeks, but then it only cost three or four dollars. In the same price range was the calceolaria. We called it the pocketbook plant because it had many small flowers that actually looked like a lady’s handbag. It came in bright orange, red, yellow or even bronze. Every flower was dotted with specks of contrasting colors.
Once we started keeping our houses and apartments above 70 degrees, I knew that before long the cyclamen would be gone. It is still a very popular plant in Europe; people there seem to be happy at 65 degrees, right where this plant flourishes. Do you remember it? It often came in a 6-inch pot, had small heart-shaped leaves and 2-inch brightly colored flowers that looked somewhat like butterflies, and stood atop a 6- or 8-inch stem.
Let me finish with a quick reminiscence. Many years ago, while developing my program on roses, several of us, friends of a professor at Ohio State University, were invited to dinner. While having a cocktail before dinner, the talk turned to diseases of roses. At a point George stood and led us to the kitchen, where he knew we would see a lot of kinds of mold. As his horrified wife looked on, he opened the refrigerator and pulled out dish after dish of moldy leftovers. I think he slept in the spare room that night.
Be well.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.