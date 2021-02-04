Cosentino: African violets and other random thoughts

If you follow a few good bits of advice, they are really easy to grow and they will bloom throughout these dark winter days. The greatest problem I see is that they are touted as a low-light plant. Unfortunately, many of us who live in one the darkest areas of North America do not realize how little light we have, so we keep our plants from bright spots in the house. Too many of us think that low-light plants will do best in the furthest corner under the kitchen cabinet, or in the bathroom where the lights are on just a few minutes throughout the day. Since they are not getting natural light, place them on the kitchen table, or where they get light from a south window, on a table away from the window. Do not top with water; set your plants in a bowl with about an inch of water and let them soak it up. Be sure to feed them at about half the recommended rate a couple of times a month. Do these things, and they will reward you handsomely.