Cosentino: All about the onion family

Can you answer this question? What vegetable appears in more of your recipes than any other? No, it is not the pepper, tomato or eggplant, although if you were born into an Italian family, that might be a logical answer. Whether from an Irish, German or Asian background, each of us might be thinking of different groups of foods. If you look at all of those recipes you use day in and day out, I would guess that wherever you live in the world, the answer would be members of the onion family. Just think of how many there are — onions, leeks, garlic and shallots and, yes, spring onions. Let’s not forget chives.

And in some of these groups there are all kinds of variations. Just look at the onion. Not only do we have red onions, there are Tuscan reds, the Florence red that is about 4 inches long and only 1 inch wide, and at our local markets, just plain old red onions. Throughout the year we get to choose from sweet onions, yellow onions and white onions, and a 3-pound or 10-pound netted bag. And to go a step further, flavors vary within each group. An onion dug up from your garden will have a slightly different taste from the same variety grown in the area mucklands.