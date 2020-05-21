Cosentino: All about the onion family

Can you answer this question? What vegetable appears in more of your recipes than any other? No, it is not the pepper, tomato or eggplant, although if you were born into an Italian family, that might be a logical answer. Whether from an Irish, German or Asian background, each of us might be thinking of different groups of foods. If you look at all of those recipes you use day in and day out, I would guess that wherever you live in the world, the answer would be members of the onion family. Just think of how many there are — onions, leeks, garlic and shallots and, yes, spring onions. Let’s not forget chives.
And in some of these groups there are all kinds of variations. Just look at the onion. Not only do we have red onions, there are Tuscan reds, the Florence red that is about 4 inches long and only 1 inch wide, and at our local markets, just plain old red onions. Throughout the year we get to choose from sweet onions, yellow onions and white onions, and a 3-pound or 10-pound netted bag. And to go a step further, flavors vary within each group. An onion dug up from your garden will have a slightly different taste from the same variety grown in the area mucklands.
When you purchase onions, they, should feel heavy and firm, and without external spotting or lesions. White onions should be shiny and smooth, while others should have outer layers that are dry and crisp. If you purchase in quantities larger than you can use within a week or so, try to store them at temperatures of 40 to 55 degrees in a dark and airy place.
Garlic has just as much variation as the onion. This native of central Asia has been, it seems like forever, used for flavoring foods. From early Egyptians and even until today, people swear by its medicinal value. The greatest problem we have today with purchasing garlic is that 80% of the world’s production comes from China. In the time it that takes a bulb of garlic to get from the fields of China to our local market it loses much of its moisture, and its flavor.
More than with any other vegetable, it is important to heft this one. It must be heavy to the feel. It may be the only choice, but I would at least look further. But do remember to double the amount you use in a recipe to get the same amount of flavoring. There is another solution to this flavor problem when good garlic is not available. Last year, I was in Trader Joe’s in Syracuse and found, in their freezer section, a little packet of frozen, crushed garlic. Each of the 20, half-inch-by-half-inch cubes equals a clove of garlic. It has gotten me through the winter, and I will continue to use it until it appears at our own farmers market.
Browsing for garlic in the Burpee seed catalog was quite an education. They offer early and late Italian garlic, elephant garlic, California early and German red. To show even more variation, the catalog tells us that the early Italian, a soft neck type, has large cloves with a mild taste and averages 11 cloves per bulb. The Italian late, meanwhile, has a mild flavor with medium heat, stores up to 8 months and averages 25 cloves per bulb. And it goes on and on.
I was first introduced to shallots in a small country restaurant years ago while I was driving from someplace to somewhere else. I love them. A member of the allium family of plants just like onions, garlic and leeks, their flavor is much more delicate, subtle, a bit sweeter. Shallots play a very important part in the French kitchen. Interestingly, when you slice a shallot and add it to the pot or pan, it actually melts into the food and you will seldom see a slice of it in the finished dish.
And, as you might imagine, I cannot submit a column like this without putting in my favorite recipe. How about 49 clove garlic chicken? A fantastic dish. I will start next week's column with it.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.
