Cosentino: An appreciation of peonies

Let’s talk about growing peonies. First of all it is too late to begin growing from scratch this year. Buying roots in mid-June will yield poor results. But if you do want to get started, I have seen some very nice plants in gallon containers at the home improvement stores and area garden centers. Sure, it is a bit more expensive, but it will get you started and excited about them so that in the fall you can start buying dormant plants, set them in the right situation and see some results next year and a whole lot more in coming years. A plant in the right spot can give decades of enjoyment.

This plant prefers a sunny location. Perhaps that is why they do so well as single plants and hedges out in the open and away from tree cover. They love a well-drained soil. Good air circulation is important to prevent a plant disease called botrytis. Perhaps, this is why hedges and single plants do better than foundation plantings. This disease is in most soils and is only a problem if the weather is cool and wet, or the soil is soggy or if there are infected plants nearby. If you see the disease on a plant, remove that plant or at least the infected flowers and branches and toss them into the trash, never on the compost pile. You do not want it to get into every potful you use.