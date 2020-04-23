Cosentino: Another oil crisis to consider

I guess I brought back a lot of memories with last week’s victory garden column. I heard from several people and got a nice email from my friend Sandy. It was a great note. She lived in the neighborhood and her family had a plot in that garden. She remembered, as I mentioned, that everyone respected each other and there was little theft. It was a different time. We were at war. Neighbors talked over the back fence and kids played in the yard without the fears that parents have today.
Because of the virus I think that we are coming together, or at least we are coming together 6 feet apart. I talked to my son Russ last evening. He lives on a cul-de-sac, with 10 houses in Virginia. And in the last 10 days, as things have eased in the area, neighbors are pulling out fire pits and sitting around, and he assures me that they are distancing and talking. They have never done that before, and they love it.
On Monday, the crude oil market took another hit on the financial markets. While bad for those who own oil stocks, it might be good for those of us who drive, once we can do more of it after the COVID-19 crisis — which leads me to my column for today.
While the world is fighting the COVID-19 issue, southern Europe is fighting another very serious economic epidemic, one that will, indeed, have worldwide repercussions. An olive plague is sweeping the area. It started in Italy, where 17% of Italy’s olive trees have had to be destroyed — that’s more than a million trees. To make matters worse, it has spread through the groves of southern France and is wreaking havoc in Spain and Portugal. At this time, there is no cure. While it is a serious problem, the greatest issue will be higher prices at the supermarket. As many of us are not aware, much of that oil labeled "Italian" or "Spanish" is pressed from olives grown in Turkey, Tunisia and some other North African nations.
Wednesday, I observed Earth Day in my kitchen. For lunch, it was my summer vegetable stir fry. I’ve been enjoying this for a very long time. Add an eighth cup of olive oil in a frying pan or wok, over medium heat. Then add 2 or 3 cloves of finely diced garlic and stir fry until just golden, only a couple of minutes. Now add a package of those mini zucchini from Wegmans, or 2 cups of a larger zucchini, either chopped to the size of a large olive, as well as 8 sliced spring onions, white only, and a package of fava beans, also at Wegmans in the salad aisle. Stir fry until the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Add in a couple of tablespoons of raisins and some fresh basil leaves or dried basil. To finish it off, a quarter cup of dried sherry. Salt and pepper. It’s delicious!
And for dinner, my favorite vegetable soup, split pea soup. On my seven or eight trips to Amsterdam, Holland, my first meal would always be this dish. No one makes it better than the folks at a small basement restaurant. Normally I would, as they do, add a ham hock or sliced smoked beef sausage. But you will not miss them if you try this soup. Rinse and sort through a pound of dried peas. We always worry about small stones. Add a tablespoon of olive oil to a large saucepan, over medium heat, and add a large chopped onion and saute for four or five minutes. Then add a large clove of minced garlic and cook for a minute. Now add 8 cups of water, a cup of diced carrots, half a cup of chopped celery and a bay leaf. Bring it to a boil and lower the heat. Simmer for 45 minutes to an hour, until the peas are soft and even melting down. Season with salt and pepper.
As many know, I can usually be found at Wegmans nearly any night between 6 and 7. I shop every day because I don’t know what I want to cook until I see it on the shelf. I have really missed that during these last weeks of self-isolation.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!