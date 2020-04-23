Cosentino: Another oil crisis to consider

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I guess I brought back a lot of memories with last week’s victory garden column. I heard from several people and got a nice email from my friend Sandy. It was a great note. She lived in the neighborhood and her family had a plot in that garden. She remembered, as I mentioned, that everyone respected each other and there was little theft. It was a different time. We were at war. Neighbors talked over the back fence and kids played in the yard without the fears that parents have today.

Because of the virus I think that we are coming together, or at least we are coming together 6 feet apart. I talked to my son Russ last evening. He lives on a cul-de-sac, with 10 houses in Virginia. And in the last 10 days, as things have eased in the area, neighbors are pulling out fire pits and sitting around, and he assures me that they are distancing and talking. They have never done that before, and they love it.

On Monday, the crude oil market took another hit on the financial markets. While bad for those who own oil stocks, it might be good for those of us who drive, once we can do more of it after the COVID-19 crisis — which leads me to my column for today.