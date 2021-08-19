Cosentino: Answering more questions about hydrangeas

Yes, it is all about hydrangeas again today. There is a whole lot more to write about. To begin, though, last evening I walked the perimeter of Hoopes Park with my nearly 9-year-old grandson, Sam. As we wandered, we passed four or five fantastic plantings of white hydrangeas. They were tall and majestic and loaded with large white flowers. Speaking of Hoopes Park, if you have not spent some time there this summer, you are missing an ever-changing palette of color as one group of plants fades away and another blooms brightly.
To go back to last week’s column for a moment, hydrangeas, sometimes referred to as hortensia, is a genus of some 65 to 70 species and thousands of hybrids of flowering plants. Originally from China, mainly, and Korea and Japan, they are grown throughout the world, though the tropics are too hot for them to thrive. While there are vines that will grow up a tree, and there are tree varieties, most are shrubs that grow from 3 to 10 feet. Some lose their leaves in winter and others are evergreen.
Let’s look at four major types of this plant. We talked about the florist’s hydrangea last week, the macrophylla. It is more than just a florist’s holiday plant; it is the most common one found in our gardens and parks. These are sometimes referred to as French hydrangeas. The condition that hurts these most is a hard freeze after a prolonged wet period.
Then we have the lace-cap hydrangeas. These plants resemble the mopheads, with the same large, glossy leaves, but the flower is different. Although about the same size, the lace-caps have an outer perimeter of vibrantly colored petals similar to the mopheads. They are sterile. Their bright colors are designed to lure the pollinators to the smaller, fertile buds in the center.
I will move on after a few words about the mountain hydrangeas. Very similar to the lace-caps, they are a perfect choice for areas that regularly have late winter freezes and bitterly cold and windy weather.
And lastly, a few words about the panicle hydrangea. Its distinction is the shape of its blossoms, the cone-shaped flowers often 8 to 12 inches long and as much as 6 inches wide, which start out as pure white and then fade to a lovely pink. Of all the hydrangeas, we do not see many of these, though it is the most cold-hardy and easy to grow.
Other than knowing about the colors and the shapes of flowers and whether it is a shrub, tree or vining, the only other thing to worry about is cold tolerance. I can assure you that with the replacement policies that most of our vendors offer, you can be quite sure that it is suited to winters in Auburn, New York.
Now, to answer three frequent questions:
• When is the best time to plant a hydrangea? The very best time to plant is coming up in less than a month. Planting in early fall gives the plant time to get a good root system going before winter and gives those roots a good start in the spring. May is probably the second best time, so they can get started before the hot weather sets in. For a few weeks after planting they will need to be watered heavily.
• Is sun or shade best? Hydrangeas do best where they get a lot of morning sun and filtered shade during the afternoon. The north or south side of the house can be best.
• Soil? The most important thing to remember is that hydrangeas need a well-drained soil that's high in organic materials, peat moss, leaf mold and, in the good old days, well-rotted cow manure.
Remember, too, that as fall comes, many of those flowers dry right on the plant or in a vase in your home, and will add a permanent bouquet for much of the winter.
Be well and mask up.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.