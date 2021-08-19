Cosentino: Answering more questions about hydrangeas

Then we have the lace-cap hydrangeas. These plants resemble the mopheads, with the same large, glossy leaves, but the flower is different. Although about the same size, the lace-caps have an outer perimeter of vibrantly colored petals similar to the mopheads. They are sterile. Their bright colors are designed to lure the pollinators to the smaller, fertile buds in the center.

I will move on after a few words about the mountain hydrangeas. Very similar to the lace-caps, they are a perfect choice for areas that regularly have late winter freezes and bitterly cold and windy weather.

And lastly, a few words about the panicle hydrangea. Its distinction is the shape of its blossoms, the cone-shaped flowers often 8 to 12 inches long and as much as 6 inches wide, which start out as pure white and then fade to a lovely pink. Of all the hydrangeas, we do not see many of these, though it is the most cold-hardy and easy to grow.

Other than knowing about the colors and the shapes of flowers and whether it is a shrub, tree or vining, the only other thing to worry about is cold tolerance. I can assure you that with the replacement policies that most of our vendors offer, you can be quite sure that it is suited to winters in Auburn, New York.

Now, to answer three frequent questions: