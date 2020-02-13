Cosentino: Answering your questions about avocados

I get a lot of questions about avocados, mostly: "Will the pit make roots and a plant grow?" and "Once folks have it growing in their living rooms, will it fruit?" The answers are always yes and no. It is easy to root the avocado, and once rooted it can grow, depending on how you handle it, into a wonderful floor plant or a vine. But no, it probably will never fruit in your living room. The light, the temperatures and the environment just are not conducive to fruiting. But look at it this way: Where else can you get a houseplant that will, with proper care, reach 4 to 5 feet in less than a year, starting from a throwaway pit from a $1.49 fruit? Any way you look at it, this plant is a bargain.

As with all other fruits, the avocado comes in different sizes, shapes and flavors. That which we mostly see in our markets is the Hass variety. It has a pebbly skin, ranging from Kelly green to nearly black as it ripens, and it generally weighs a little over or under a pound. It has a much firmer consistency than the Florida types, making this a perfect base for guacamole.