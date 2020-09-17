Cosentino: Answers to your questions

How did you like that blast of cold weather? My thought was, I am getting too old for this stuff. But more than anything, all gardeners should realize that it is time to start thinking of what is sure to come. Today, I want to spend most of my words to answer questions I have received along the way this summer.
Now, or at least in the next two or three weeks, it will be time to plant those spring bulbs. As I say each fall season, do not wait until they go on sale at half price. You will be buying bulbs that have been sitting and drying out, on store shelves for a couple months. You may be paying half price, but the results in the spring will be half as good as they could be. Remember, too, that while it is nice to have the front of the house looking great, be sure to plant some where you can look out the window to enjoy them, and where they will not be missed if you cut a few for the kitchen table.
Yes, pink hydrangeas need a fertilizer high in iron to make them grow. The answer is “no” to this idea: Dumping a bucket of nails around the base of the tree will not help the plant grow, but it will give you a nice bucket of rusty nails next summer.
John was complaining that he loved the bright orange of the poppies in his garden, but his wife objected to them because of the drug problem. It is really not a problem because only one poppy — the opium poppy, Papaver somniferum — is illegal to grow. The unripe seed pod can be processed into opium. And yet, several seed companies offer packets of this plant. Someone must be growing it.
No, it is not wise to cut back the stems of our garden mums in the fall. Those stems and leaves hold up the snow and make a good mulch. Cut them back in spring and watch the new growth flourish. Yes, you can plant those pots of garden mums in the garden and hope for the best. Thinking that you can dry them out or grow them in the house to get more flowers next year is just not worth the effort.
No, Ralph, her houseplants are not attracting those fleas. Contrary to some beliefs, insects that bother animals are totally different from those that are attracted to plants. “Plant lice” are probably aphids that feed on plant sap. Fleas generally feed on the blood of your English spaniel. If you want to get rid of those plant lice, buy a spray at a garden center or big box store and spray the undersides of the leaves. That is where you will find them. Do read the label to be sure that aphids are listed as a controlled insect. Always read the labels because there are very few sprays that will kill all.
An older gardener recently asked about bone meal as a fertilizer. It was high in nitrogen, phosphorus and many micronutrients. For years, it was used on bulbs and all manner of flowers. And it was inexpensive. That was then. That was when it consisted of bone and cartilage and other scrap tissue. Not so today. Among other differences, the bones have had their nitrogen-rich marrow steamed out for use in making gelatins. Today, bone meal comes without the high content of nitrogen and most of the micronutrients. The phosphorus is still there.
And to allay fears of another couple: You do not have to go to a garden center and purchase insecticides to get rid of houseplant pests. It happens to be the most expedient method. Here is a recipe for a homemade solution that, though not 100% effective against all insets, is pretty darn good. And cheap. Mix a teaspoon of dish-washing detergent in a cup of vegetable oil. Shake to mix thoroughly and add to a quart of water. Apply to the underside of your houseplants every seven to 10 days. A word of caution: Some plants might be sensitive to it, so spray on a few leaves of different varieties and wait a couple days to see if there are any ill effects before doing a general spraying.
