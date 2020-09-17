Cosentino: Answers to your questions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How did you like that blast of cold weather? My thought was, I am getting too old for this stuff. But more than anything, all gardeners should realize that it is time to start thinking of what is sure to come. Today, I want to spend most of my words to answer questions I have received along the way this summer.

Now, or at least in the next two or three weeks, it will be time to plant those spring bulbs. As I say each fall season, do not wait until they go on sale at half price. You will be buying bulbs that have been sitting and drying out, on store shelves for a couple months. You may be paying half price, but the results in the spring will be half as good as they could be. Remember, too, that while it is nice to have the front of the house looking great, be sure to plant some where you can look out the window to enjoy them, and where they will not be missed if you cut a few for the kitchen table.

Yes, pink hydrangeas need a fertilizer high in iron to make them grow. The answer is “no” to this idea: Dumping a bucket of nails around the base of the tree will not help the plant grow, but it will give you a nice bucket of rusty nails next summer.