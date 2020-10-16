Cosentino: Apples and more apples at Owen Orchards

I decided to take a bit of time off on Monday and went out for an aimless drive. As I drove past it, I realized that the Owen Orchards was a story to be told so I turned, parked and went in. I had not been here in a long time. It was welcoming. I was greeted by a clerk and I asked if I could see Gordon. She said he had just left to deliver to Dundee, but his son David was around, and she left me to look for him. Dave is the great-grandson of the orchard’s founder.

He was on a forklift out in the orchard. She said I could come back, or I might wait anywhere from 15 to 20 minutes, or a bit longer. I decided to wait. Glancing around it was an interesting place to pass a few minutes. There were apples everywhere, at least a dozen and a half of varieties, all nicely displayed and labeled by name. A shelf on the west side of the building had a whole lot of jams and jellies, with fascinating names. One had a name that stood out, so I bought it: F.R.O.G. When I got home and put my glasses on, I found that it stood for figs, raspberry, oranges and ginger. It should be quite interesting on my toast tomorrow morning. There were also preserved fruits and vegetables. They must move a whole lot of cider because there was a very large wall of gallons, half gallons and quarts.