Cosentino: Appreciating the helianthus

I know, I seldom go for the Latin (botanical) names of plants and flowers, but I thought I would get you thinking about this beautiful flower. This native of the temperate zones of North and South America is named after the Greek god of the sun, Helios. Add to that the Greek word for flower, "anthos," put them together and you have helianthus, the sunflower. The full name is Helianthus annuus and now you have it all, an annual flower of the sun. Varieties of this beautiful plant that grows in our home gardens can reach 12 feet in height, with flowers as large as 8 or more inches. Got to have a ladder to pick this one.

Of course, the word "sunflower" recalls those lovely blossoms in our garden, or the ones we see this time of year in every farmers market we visit. As you drive around Cayuga County, fields of them seem to be everywhere. Those fields grow flowers that will seldom see a flower shop or farmers market; they are grown for some of the many other uses of the sunflower, primarily the manufacturing of sunflower oil and use as birdfeed.

The list of uses of sunflower seeds is long. We buy it in small packets, either raw or roasted and salted, to snack on. Sunflower seeds can be processed into a peanut butter alternative, sunflower butter. Some Native American uses, such as in medical ointments and as dyes and body paint, are not in general use. Today birdseed, cooking oil and the manufacturing of margarine and biodiesel are where we most frequently see it. In some countries, sunflower oil was used as lamp fuel. It smelled up the house, but it was cheaper than kerosene.

If you really want to see fields of sunflowers you have to go to Kansas, the Sunflower State. I think that one of the most fascinating facts about this plant is its heliotropism. There we go again, another fancy word. But remember, Helios was the god of the sun. Join it with the Latin word "tropism," which means “leaning toward." Have you ever noticed, when you see the flowers in your garden at dawn, the blossoms are all facing east and as the day goes on, they slowly turn so that at dusk they are facing west, looking at the sunset? And by morning the flowers are looking east to face the new sunrise. That is heliotropism. As the flowers mature, they face east throughout the day.

While some appreciate the beauty and the many uses of this beautiful flower, in some areas of our country it's considered a weed, worse than we think about dandelions and chickweed. Not only do the plants compete for the little water that is available, they crowd the crop and compete for nutrients in the soil.

Let’s move away from all this seriousness and have some fun. Let’s make table arrangement with sunflowers. We will make a tall vase arrangement with sunflowers and some other available flowers. If you do not happen to have a garden full of sunflowers, go down to the Auburn Farmers Co-op Market across from Curley’s on State Street. It is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from about 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Bob Horsford’s table is at the far end, and he always has a nice selection of sunflowers in different sizes and often in interesting colors, as well as bunches of glads. He has great veggies, too.

Once home, take a vase, around 10 to 12 inches tall and 4 to 5 wide. So, you do not just happen to have such a vase? An attractive water pitcher will do. Now, prepare the vase. It's easiest to, using Scotch tape, make a grid across the top of the container. The spaces should be about half an inch across. You can also loosely fill the vase with evergreens from around the house or you can fill it with marbles. Add a few greens as background and begin adding your sunflowers. Remember that the first flower should be one and a half times the height of the vase. Once you have six, eight or 10 stems in, move them around so they are evenly spaced. Now is the time that you can fill in with any number of other flowers from the market or the garden.

Be well. Enjoy the waning days of summer.