About a month ago, Jessica asked me to look at the house. She had seen an accumulation of bees. Not a lot like the last time we had them, two years ago, almost to the day. This mass seemed to be different. Last time, it was just a huge mound of them, many more than this year. And this year, it looked like they had formed combs. By last week I called Rick, a beekeeper from Jordan, who had helped before. He estimated the number of bees and told me they had been here for a couple of months. It is fascinating to watch a beekeeper suit up, climb a ladder and use smoke to calm the bees while he carefully sliced the pieces and got them into his box.
The purpose of telling you this story is to be sure that you realize that if you do not disturb the honeybee, it will not be chasing you. Though that idea did take a bit of time for me to become accustomed to. Most important is the fact that honeybees should not be destroyed — ever. They are vital pollinators in nature. Without them, there would probably be few apples, pears, cherries or a whole lot of other fruits and vegetables. And in recent years, their numbers have declined. If you run into them, call me and I will refer you to Rich, a beekeeper who will take care of the problem for you. Believe it or not, Albert Einstein wrote on the subject a century ago: “If all the bees disappear from the surface of the earth, man would last no more than seven years.”
As I was looking into bees this week, I ran into some very interesting facts. Facts that led me into more reading. The more I read, the more fascinating these insects became. My reading led me to the internet, and here are some of the facts that I found and rephrased.
The honeybee has been around for millions of years; its scientific name is Apis mellifera. That translates into "a bee that carries honey." Not only are honeybees friendly to the environment, they are vital to our survival. They are responsible for pollinating many of the fruits and vegetables we rely on for food. And it is the only insect that provides edible food, honey, for us.
They have an extraordinary ability to sense smell. That smell is so precise that a bee can differentiate between hundreds of different floral smells and can tell whether a flower has nectar or pollen ready to be taken, from many yards away. Typically, a bee will visit somewhere between 50 and 100 flowers on one foraging trip, and will make several trips in a day.
Many of us think that ants are the most organized, most active insects. Believe me, they do not hold a candle to a bee. A typical colony may have between 20,000 and 60,000 bees. There is only one queen. The rest of the colony bees are bred for specific tasks and work at those jobs throughout their lives. There are nurse bees that care for the young. The queen’s attendant workers bathe and feed her. Guard bees stand watch at the entry to the hive. Construction workers build the hexagonal beeswax hives, and there are undertakers to remove the dead. And, of course, there are the foragers who bring back nectar and pollen to feed the whole community. Lastly, we have the worker bees that must produce the honey to sustain the colony over the winter. At about a tenth of a teaspoon of honey per worker, we can see that it takes many thousands of them to get the job done.
The queen is the center of life in the hive and can live between three and five years. Most other bees will live only days or weeks, possibly months, and be replaced with a never-ending supply of all types of bees. Once the queen is born, she has to mate within 20 days or she loses the ability forever. Once successful, though, she never has to mate again, because in that one time she stores enough sperm to fertilize her eggs for her lifetime. How about more than 2,000 eggs a day?