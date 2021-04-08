Cosentino: Appreciating the U.S. Botanic Garden

By the mid-1990s it had fallen into disrepair. In 1996, in an effort led by our own congressman, James Walsh, some $30 million was allocated for a complete renovation, one that would take more than four years to complete. Today, it is one of the most beautiful botanical gardens I have ever visited. I have been to many across this country and Canada and Europe.

The conservatory, the three-story Jungle, covers about two-thirds of an acre and has a catwalk around the entire second floor perimeter so plants can be seen from above as well as below. It is filled with nearly every tropical shrub and tree that you might imagine. There are 30-foot palms, rubber trees, dates, coconuts and more, climbing to the ceiling. There are vines everywhere. And at all levels, unimaginable greenery. There is a stream, with a small waterfall, running through it. But this is just the beginning of the adventure.

As you enter the lobby, there is a reception area where you get information, maps and guidance. From here you enter the Garden Court, which is about 20 feet wide and goes 75 feet to the left and another 75 feet to the right. There are 3-foot-wide water pools running down the center of each, and an ever-changing display of plants and flowers. The orchid is always being featured during my spring visits. You can enter the Jungle through the center door.