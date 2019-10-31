I can’t believe that I missed it. I was surprised to see the article about the very successful African violet show in Auburn in this paper two weeks ago. I must have not seen the promotions on it, because, without a doubt, I would have attended. I love African violets, not because I am good at growing them, but because they are plants that, unless they are mistreated, will give many bright spots in our homes all during the winter. And it all happens with minimum investment, and uncomplicated care. I believe that more African violets (saintpaulias) fail because of over-care rather than neglect.
Although there are some types that will grow out of doors, the African violet is a houseplant. It does not like the burning sun, wind, temperature changes and drops of water on the leaves. This plant thrives in indirect sunlight, rather than next to a brightly sunlit south window where it might get several hours of bright light. I am sure that many of us have heard that this is a plant that thrives in low light, but let me tell you that a dark corner of the kitchen on the counter, under the cabinets, is a bit much.
Watering is important, too. I think that the best way to water is to heft the pot. If it's light to the feel, it needs water. I fill a pie pan three-quarters of the way up and set the plant in it. Perhaps 15 or 20 minutes will do. Set it in the sink to drain excess water. Yes, you can water from the top, but there are two drawbacks. You may not give enough water to reach the roots. And, if you spill water on the leaves, you may get unattractive ring spots.
African violets are just like us humans. They thrive in a temperature ranging from 65 to 75 degrees. Along with those temperatures, they love high humidity. To be perfect, fill a pie dish or something similar with gravel or decorative stones and keep it filled about two-thirds to the top with water and set the plants on top. They will reward you with lots of flowers and lush foliage.
I think that I have made my point about violet soil having good drainage and ability to hold water, so let’s talk about repotting. Violets are slow-growing and do not often need it, but if they become root bound it is probably a good idea. Also, plants will often throw off “baby plants.” Carefully separate the “baby” from the main plant and pot it in its own pot. This is a great way to increase your collection.
Two things to remember: Move them to a pot no more than 1 or 2 inches larger than the one they are in. Be sure that the pot has enough drainage holes. That gorgeous ceramic pot that grandma gave you will not work unless it has holes in the bottom. Certainly, you can use it. Simply find a plastic pot that fits it. Then, after you have watered properly, slip it back into grandma’s keepsake.
Secondly, garden soil just will not work. Here is a case where it is best to visit a home improvement store or garden center and pick up a package of soil specifically formulated for violets.
Let’s go back to the beginning — buying your plants. Again, I refer you to a flower shop — many of us carry violets — or garden centers such as Dickman Farms or the home improvement centers if you are new to the hobby. Pick out the healthiest-looking plants, the ones with the darkest green leaves and many buds.
Once you have been into these plants for a while, you will begin looking forward to more than the purple, pink and white kinds. Then it is time to look at some of the thousands of fantastic types available today. That search might begin with the Lyndon Lyons Greenhouse in Dolgeville. It is just over an hour drive from here. It is worth the drive, even if you are not yet into African violets. Call them at (315) 429-8291 for more information.