Even the simplest garden chores can, down the road, cause problems. Serious problems. Take lawn mowing, for example. Sounds easy, doesn’t it? But read on to see a dozen parts of the process that we may be doing wrong. Even before starting that lawnmower, there are all kinds of things to check. Not necessarily every time, but at least monthly.
Check the blade at the beginning of the season and at least monthly, especially after you might have hit a stone or piece of pipe that had been laying around. You might be surprised at how many people have been injured just this year when hit by a stone flung from a mower blade. I like to be certain that there are no children or pets in the area where I am mowing.
After checking your oil, be sure to gas the mower up completely before you start it. There is nothing more dangerous than spilling gas on a hot mower while refilling it. No, protect yourself. Sandals and flip-flops are not appropriate for lawn mowing. They're downright dangerous.
Now, let's talk about the process itself. Just like many other plants, grass grows at night. I think it is best to do the mowing in the early evening for a couple of reasons. It is not as hot for you, and remember: Mowing is a traumatic experience for the plant. You have just chopped off a good part of that plant. Mowing in the evening allows the plant to begin to recover before facing another hot summer day. And remember to keep your blades sharpened. It's bad enough that you're cutting the leaves off the plant, but leaving it with a ragged edge just makes for more trouble, more area for disease to get in. I always recommend checking those blades and sharpening every five or six weeks during the mowing season.
Just a couple of more thoughts. First, how high or how low should I cut? I think that, when in doubt, cut just a little higher than you think is right. Another rule of thumb is to never cut more than 1/3 of the height of the blade. Of course, there are other things to consider if you want to get technical about it, as different varieties of grass will withstand more or less cutting. The frequency and amount of rain during the summer can change things, too. And if you're reading this in Florida, what I am saying does not apply at all. I am talking about cutting grass in central New York.
Lastly, cut grass when it is dry. The blades will be upright and less subject to clumping, clogging the mower and leaving big wads of cut grass around the lawn. As mentioned at the beginning, avoid cutting during the heat of the day. It will be easier on you and stress the plants a whole lot less. Most of us are creatures of habit. When we do something, it is easier to do exactly the same thing, over and over and over again. Not with lawn mowing. It is wise to frequently go in the opposite direction that you usually do. And three or four times during the summer be daring and mow diagonally across the lawn.
At this time of year, fertilizing can be a touchy subject. We often wonder which plants to feed and which not to feed. It is certain that you should not be feeding your perennials, shrubs and small trees. Doing so would encourage new growth, and because growing time is so short, they cannot get enough. So they will not mature enough before the nasty weather sets in. On the other hand, it is a good time to apply a fertilizer to your lawn. At my house, around the first or second week of September we do just that, I use a Scott’s Turf Builder, formulated for fall weed-and-feed. Works wonders for giving me a great start in the spring.
I cannot believe that I was able to devote a whole column to lawns and grass. I guess it must be important.