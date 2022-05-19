Cosentino: As weddings catch up from COVID-19, changes abound

My first thought for this column came to me on Sunday morning while sitting on my patio and admiring two beds of magnificent tulips. The large red and yellow blossoms swaying back and forth were beautiful. Suddenly I was thinking that I will have to get over there and cut back the foliage and think about what to plant into those beds. Then came the reminder for this week’s column.

Do not cut that foliage until it turns yellow and then dies. For the past couple of weeks and for a couple more, those leaves are manufacturing nutrients that will get those bulbs in good condition to get through the coming summer and fall, and produce those gorgeous blossoms for next year. Those same thoughts go for daffodils, hyacinths and other spring-flowering bulbs. By the way, I will be planting a mixture of zinnias. I like the variations of colors and heights.

As we drove to the Ithaca book sale on Sunday, I was reminded that Baker's Acres, a wonderful greenhouse operation, had been sold and the new owners closed it down. It was founded some 30 years ago by Bob Baker, a retired Cornell professor, and his wife, Jackie, and recently operated by their daughter Reenie. It was one of the largest perennial and herb growers in central New York. They were not producers of hundreds of trays or pots of each type of plant variety. For me, it afforded a pleasant Sunday trip to browse through about 20 varieties each of different herb varieties, more kinds of heirloom tomatoes than I would ever need. And on and on and on.

I was sad to see the end of Dickman Farms' spring event Va Va Bloom. Did COVID1- do it in? It was fun. There was always a gathering of artists, foods, beer and wine sellers, and crafts people. Miss it. But that does not mean that you need to miss a walk through one of the most beautiful and well-managed garden centers in all of central New York. Right now, Dickman is a sea of color: bright red and pink geraniums, petunias of the colors of the rainbow, yellow and orange marigolds and more. If you have questions, their knowledgeable staff has answers.

After nearly two years of wedding cancellations due to COVID-19, they’re back like a hurricane. Jessica has told me that the brides have had two years to look at Pinterest and florist websites from everywhere, and get ideas from numerous magazines. Today there are more and more receptions, and ceremonies in vineyards, by the lake and in converted barns and tents, as well as in the grounds of the bride’s or groom’s parents. Traditional places like Springside, the Emerson Park Pavilion and the Sinclair of Skaneateles still hold sway for the traditional and larger weddings.

Personal flowers for the bride, bridal party and guests are again changing. The flower industry is seeing bouquets made entirely of fresh foliage. The choices are enormous and the results exciting. I know that with eucalyptus alone, I see as many as 30 different varieties on our daily wholesale lists. As I age, I like to see cascade bouquets, of roses and Phalaenopsis orchids, but I am getting used to handheld bouquets of bright yellow sunflowers and orange carnations or roses. It is an exciting time to be in the flower business.

Table centerpieces have changed, too. Planters are popular. A couple of weeks ago, the bride had tables of 10 and wanted the centerpieces to be a decorative bowl that would hold five 3-inch pots of herbs, one for each couple. I think it was a fantastic idea. Fall weddings are showing that some brides are thinking of centerpieces with oak leaves, wheat, dried flowers, cattails and the like. And, of course, we are seeing more of the king’s tables, one long table seating all the guests. Perfect for 20 to 30 guests, and beautiful when professionally decorated.

I think that most retail florists who have done this for a number of years might agree with me when I say that never has the business changed so much in so short a time, and never have the challenges been so great — challenges with getting containers and supplies, challenges in getting the colors and varieties you need. And keeping up with customers' changing wants. I will say that it is and has been exciting.

Be well. Wear that mask.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

