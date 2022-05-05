Cosentino: At last, it is spring

Over the last 10 days or so, spring has arrived in Auburn. Looking at the numbers, it really was not a bad winter, though it seemed to last forever. I cannot recall any days that business and offices had to close for the weather. Were there any closed days for the schools? I do not recall them.

As I drove around town the last few days, I remembered a poem, by Oliver Goldsmith, that Miss Latham, my high school English teacher so many years ago, spent a whole period on, with more comments the next day. “Sweet Auburn, loveliest village of the plain. Where smiling spring its earliest visit paid.” Of course, each of us has a few things that we are not happy with. But just go to the evening news. Auburn is A-OK.

Back to my driving around town. The white Bartlett pears are in all their splendor, with those beautiful white flowers covering the oval shapes. I do not think that the magnolias have ever been so beautiful. They did come in a week early, and the rain that usually ruins them around Mother’s Day has not materialized. And if you look at the front yard at 139 Dunning Ave., you will see a magnificent yellow magnolia, a variety that generally does not grow north of southern Pennsylvania. This one, at 18 feet and 11 years old, seems to be doing well. Everywhere you look there are forsythias and a whole lot of yards are showing beautiful tulips. They add a lot of color to the landscape, but remember to cut a few for a vase on your kitchen table. And if you have a forsythia, cut a branch or two to add to the vase.

Today’s good news is that Sycamore Hill Gardens in Marcellus will be open to the public on Mother’s Day, as it has been for so many years.

The gardens are not open to the public on a daily basis, but are available to Baltimore Woods Nature Center, the CNY Land Trust and other local nonprofits to host their annual fundraisers. One-hundred percent of the admissions go directly to the organizations. Here is a wonderful place to spend a couple of hours with mom and the family.

The 30-plus acres of gardens are full of surprises around every bend in the path. This spring, and most years, there will be nearly 700,000 bulbs in bloom. Perhaps not all of them on May 8. But who’s counting? If you are adventurous, explore the maze. It is made of beautiful arborvitae. I guess that they are over 12 feet tall. It took me over half an hour to find my way out. Scary but fun.

Throughout the garden are beautiful pieces of statuary, primarily from Southeast Asia and Italy, everywhere. The children will enjoy hitting the enormous bells with the sticks provided. I know that when I have taken my grandchildren, the highlight for them was watching the dozens of koi fish in the large pond and skipping over the stones that divide the halves of it. There are fountains, a sunken garden and flowering shrubs and trees to marvel at.

You are invited to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy with your family. Not in the mood to pack a lunch? You can buy it from the Chicken Bandit food truck. It will be there from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. — a very tasty menu of chickens and sides.

This year, tickets will be required. You can register by email at info@baltimorewoods.org.

As spring turns into summer, there are some wonderful daytrips to see beautiful gardens. The Rochester Lilac Festival at Highland Park will begin May 6 and continue through May 22. Here is a wonderful opportunity to see more than 1,200 lilacs, a landscape from the deepest purples through lavenders to the purest whites. There are nearly 500 different varieties, and the park is open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

While you are traveling back from Rochester, stop by Canandaigua to visit the beautiful Sonnenberg Gardens and beautifully preserved Queen Anne-style mansion built in 1887. The 50-acre park features formal and informal gardens, and lovely views of Canandaigua Lake.

Be careful. The COVID is still with us. Mask up.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0