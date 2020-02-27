Cosentino: Back to avocados

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is important to completely change the water in the glass about every fifth day to prevent mold, bacterial and fungal buildup. Some folks say that you will see sprouts in two to four weeks. My experience is that it may take eight. First, a crack will appear at the top and work its way down both sides. As it reaches the bottom, you will see the first root emerge. Watch your water carefully. Allowing the root to go dry will doom the plant.

When the plant is 6 to 8 inches tall with three or four leaves, cut it back to about 5 inches. This will encourage new growth and branching. It is now time to plant it into a 6-inch pot filled with a peat moss-based potting mix. Watch it grow.

While the plant likes to always have moist soil, we tend to ignore that. Yellowing leaves are a sign of too much water. Let your plant dry out for a few days before adding more and then watch it. When your plant reaches 12 to 14 inches, it is time to again pinch off the top two sets of leaves to encourage branching. Then, each time a new branch grows out, pinch out another two sets of leaves to encourage branching. This will result in a wonderful, bushy house plant.