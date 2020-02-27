Cosentino: Back to avocados

I had several calls in the past couple of weeks about avocados. The most often asked was for information about how to get the pit started, and then how to get it to grow in the house.
There are so many recipes for avocados, for breakfast, lunch and dinner, that it is hard to choose which to prepare today. I was introduced to this one a whole lot of years ago, in Bermuda. While there to give a series of lectures, I was invited for lunch and was served a crab salad-filled avocado. Delicious. Halve an avocado and remove the pit. Do not peel. Rub surfaces with lemon. Mix together one finely chopped cucumber, a teaspoon of oil, a tablespoon of finely chopped onion, a quarter teaspoon of salt, a pinch of pepper and a teaspoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice. Gently fold in a cup of lump crab meat. Fill the avocado halves and enjoy.
Here is a great appetizer. Cut a large Hass avocado in half, and each half into four pieces, lengthwise. Wrap each slice with a thin slice of prosciutto, and drizzle with a little lemon juice, olive oil and freshly ground black pepper.
Avocados are a great addition to a BLT or grilled ham and cheese, or nearly any salad.
After you have enjoyed your avocado, leave the pit on the counter for a couple of days, not more than three. Looking at the pit, you will note that it is oval, narrow at the top and broad at the bottom. Select a point about a third of the way from the bottom and insert three toothpicks, equally spaced. Go in about half an inch, and then suspend it over a narrow drinking glass; a clear one is best so that you can watch the water level and see the roots emerge. Now fill the glass with water to just at about half an inch above the bottom of the pit. And then, wait.
It is important to completely change the water in the glass about every fifth day to prevent mold, bacterial and fungal buildup. Some folks say that you will see sprouts in two to four weeks. My experience is that it may take eight. First, a crack will appear at the top and work its way down both sides. As it reaches the bottom, you will see the first root emerge. Watch your water carefully. Allowing the root to go dry will doom the plant.
When the plant is 6 to 8 inches tall with three or four leaves, cut it back to about 5 inches. This will encourage new growth and branching. It is now time to plant it into a 6-inch pot filled with a peat moss-based potting mix. Watch it grow.
While the plant likes to always have moist soil, we tend to ignore that. Yellowing leaves are a sign of too much water. Let your plant dry out for a few days before adding more and then watch it. When your plant reaches 12 to 14 inches, it is time to again pinch off the top two sets of leaves to encourage branching. Then, each time a new branch grows out, pinch out another two sets of leaves to encourage branching. This will result in a wonderful, bushy house plant.
Yes, aphids and red spider mites will have an affinity for your beautiful tree. Simply go to a home improvement store, read the labels on the sprays and select one that is especially for these two bugs and spray every week for about a month to be sure that all the eggs have hatched. Be sure to spray the undersides of the leaves; that’s where the bugs will be.
Will this beautiful houseplant ever make fruit? Probably not. But think of its beauty and the beauty that you have created. That will be reward enough.
Every so often I get requests on where to buy a fig tree. Online, of course. But I would try Dickman Farms here in Auburn. I found a beauty at Chuck Hafner’s in Syracuse last fall. But today I ordered six rooted cuttings from krempflorist.com in Philadelphia. They ran from $7 to $11 each.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.