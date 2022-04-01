Cosentino: Beautiful gardens, and cherry trees, within Auburn's reach

Really, this has not been a terribly bad winter. Though we were not “snowed in,” it seemed to come and go too often. I think that the temperatures were lower for more days than I care to remember. Certainly, spring cannot be too far off.

This is the time of year my thoughts turn to the days in June and July when I have more time to do what I like. I love to travel to see gardens, those that I have visited before and those that look interesting when I bring them up on the internet.

When I was more active in flower industry affairs, I was always able, in early April, to attend meetings in Washington, D.C. Those meetings were timed to occur during the time that the thousands of cherry trees in our nation’s capital were in full blossom. You cannot imagine the disappointment in those few years when nature did not cooperate. If you want to see some Japanese cherry trees flowering right here in Auburn, read on.

The Philadelphia Flower Show has again been postponed, as it was last year, and will not be in early March downtown in the city, but rather in Ford Park. It will begin on June 13. I think that I will again skip it this year. I want to see it March when I need a lift, and I want to see it indoors, where it has always been. Of course, one of the advantages of going to the Philadelphia show in June is that you will be only a few miles from Longwood Gardens, one of America’s most beautiful sites. During June, the outdoor gardens will be coming into full flower. If you can take half a day, you will, at least, touch on the highlights of the more than 1,000 acres, and several acres of greenhouse displays.

But let's get back to reality: Gardens and plantings that we can get to on less than a tank of gas. It has gone crazy. For many years when we were going somewhere, we figured the driving time. Today, we calculate the gallons of gas at $4.25.

Last July my children and I were in Syracuse for lunch. That was followed by a drive through the city to a magnificent rose garden, a small garden compared to Longwood, but I could not believe the kinds of roses it had. There was every manageable variety, dwarf to tall, low growing to climbing. It was a kaleidoscope of color. It is a garden that I will be sure to visit this summer, and it is only about 3 gallons for the round trip. And there is no admission fee. A real bargain. This 2-acre treasure is the Mills Rose Garden and is part of Thorndon Park, near Syracuse University. Look it up.

I have not been able to find any updated information, but for many years Sycamore Hill Gardens, a private estate in Marcellus, has always opened for visitors on Mother’s Day to benefit the Baltimore Woods Nature Center. I understand that private walks are sometimes available. Go to Sycamore Hill Gardens in Marcellus for all information and some fantastic photos of this nearly 40-acre estate. Its oriental and Italian artwork and koi fish will fascinate the youngsters.

Let’s not forget the Cornell plantations, less than 40 miles away in Ithaca. Skip the more than 3,000 acres of trees and forests and shrubs and concentrate on the more formal gardens. I make it a point to get there in early June to see the peonies, and then mid-summer to see the displays of roses, perennials and annuals. Not to be missed are the four large, raised beds of herbs. In those beds and the borders are 17 themed sections, from medicinal and culinary to fragrant and teas.

And you do not even have to leave Auburn to enjoy our own beautiful Hoopes Park. The plantings are beautiful; the creek, the pond and the fountains and benches are restful. And watching parents and children at play is great fun.

And Auburn does have its own Japanese cherry trees. They were planted by the Japanese folks when they opened Auburn Steel, now Nucor, in the '80s. They are on the south side road from York to North Street, going by the plant. There are only six of them left. They will bloom sometime in the next several weeks.

Be well. Wear a mask.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0