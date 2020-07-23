Cosentino: Berries, berries and more berries

Let’s talk about berries. I remember the days when sometime in early May, we would be looking forward to juicy, local strawberries. It was something that we could get only for about a month and a half each year. We did not have frozen strawberries. And we certainly did not have them on our supermarket shelves nearly the whole year. You know what I am talking about, those red things that come in boxes from heaven knows where. They sure do look like strawberries. I guess, if you don’t think about it, there is the slight taste of strawberries. But we are nearing the end of our main season, so you better get out there and enjoy them while you can. Although I will say that breeders have given our growers different varieties that fruit at different times of the year, so you can enjoy local strawberries for a longer season.