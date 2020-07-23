Cosentino: Berries, berries and more berries

Before I begin tonight, I have a few words about the Auburn Farmers Market. It needs your help and your loyalty. I have always found it to be a great place to spend a little time, half an hour or 40 minutes, a couple mornings a week to look over the offerings, but there is more to it than that. There is conversation with vendors. Shoppers are not pushing carts and trying to get into the check-out lines before the wait gets longer. It is old-fashioned shopping, in slow motion. Throughout the season, there is an ever-changing selection of fruits and vegetables to choose from.
Last week, I stopped by Bob Horsford’s stand to pick up a couple of his round zucchini; they are wonderful for stuffing. He had a nice selection of early crops. Bob was saying that his whole crop of sunflowers is coming in all at once. So if they are not gone by tomorrow morning, they are a great value. Over to the Vitale booth, Sharon had green beans, yellow beans and some fantastic cantaloupes. I let mine ripen for three days before cutting into it, and it was good right up to a quarter of an inch from the rind. Sharon is also offering some really neat masks. I love the first two I got, one with butterflies and the other with roses.
This year, not all vendors have arrived yet. Yes, the bridge construction has caused some access problems and the noise, at times, can be deafening. But give it a try on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Let’s talk about berries. I remember the days when sometime in early May, we would be looking forward to juicy, local strawberries. It was something that we could get only for about a month and a half each year. We did not have frozen strawberries. And we certainly did not have them on our supermarket shelves nearly the whole year. You know what I am talking about, those red things that come in boxes from heaven knows where. They sure do look like strawberries. I guess, if you don’t think about it, there is the slight taste of strawberries. But we are nearing the end of our main season, so you better get out there and enjoy them while you can. Although I will say that breeders have given our growers different varieties that fruit at different times of the year, so you can enjoy local strawberries for a longer season.
Right now, are you not thinking of a quart of tasty local strawberries, hulling and chopping them and adding a tablespoon of sugar and letting them sit for a while? Can you almost taste them after you have spooned them over shortcakes? Here is a quick tip that I learned recently: The easiest way to hull the strawberry is to push a drinking straw up from the pointed end. Easy and quick! Here is a delicious recipe. Hull your strawberries, halve or quarter them, add some sugar and a couple of tablespoons of good balsamic vinegar, and let them marinate in the refrigerator for a couple of hours. Don’t knock it until you have tried it.
At the furthest end of my back lawn, there is an area of about 10 by 20 feet that has just gotten away from us. It has gone wild. But among the weeds is a beautiful stand of black raspberries. I don’t usually pay much attention to them, excepting when they are fruiting. They are very delicious.
Well, they have not been big and juicy this year because of the lack of water. This drought has hurt most outdoor growing things. But there were a lot of smaller berries. Then, last week, Grandson Sam called to see when “those delicious berries” would be good. I told him to ask his dad for a ride any time. They came while I was away, and Sam got every ripe berry. It took five or six days before I could find some ripe ones for me. No matter, Sam really enjoyed them.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!