Cosentino: Beyond the phrase 'red as a beet'

Remember, too, to save the leaves. They’re great in a salad, and can be braised and flavored with oil, vinegar and spices for a delicious side dish.

Swiss chard, a first cousin to the beet, is another fantastic vegetable, another of those late summer and fall vegetables. It has large, broad leaves, and if you get the right types, the greenish white stem will be nearly an inch across, perhaps 10 inches long, and thick. Here is a vegetable that will give you two meals out of a bunch. Now, that is a bargain.

Begin by slicing the leaves into 1-inch or so ribbons, just as you might have done with the beets, and boil until just tender. Just a dab of butter and some nutmeg will really bring out the flavor. So you do not like nutmeg? Try this with thyme, or with tarragon vinegar instead of butter. Choose your own spice.

My favorite recipe for this vegetable uses the stems. I think that it is a crime that many people do not usually think of using them. Many farmers cut and market it with just the leaves and a couple of inches of stem.