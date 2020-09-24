Cosentino: Beyond the phrase 'red as a beet'

Remember that old saying, “red as a beet”? That was OK 50 years ago. But today, beets are more than red. They come in yellow, orange, brown and multi-color. Sure, they are available throughout the year, but during this time of year, they are the most delicious. They are fresh from the field. They did not travel to Auburn from China or Chile. They most probably have not traveled more than 30 or 40 miles. They will not have lost their juices from drying out, or their flavor from age.
When purchasing, I try to buy all the same size — mediums, are my favorite. Buying the same size assures that they will cook evenly. I boil mine — the smaller ones for about 20 minutes, while the large ones may take 40 minutes or more. While we don’t do this on this side of the Atlantic as often as they do in England and the rest of Europe, beets can be grated into a salad, just like carrots, for some color and a really great flavor.
My favorite recipe is simple. After cooking, I simply hold them under warm running water and the skin peels off, as does the root and that little nub at the top. Next, I cut them into quarter-inch slices. While they are still warm, I pour over them a mix of three parts olive oil, two parts balsamic vinegar, Italian seasoning and black pepper to taste, and stir well. This will keep for several days in the refrigerator. For the best flavor, microwave it for under a minute to get the most flavor.
Remember, too, to save the leaves. They’re great in a salad, and can be braised and flavored with oil, vinegar and spices for a delicious side dish.
Swiss chard, a first cousin to the beet, is another fantastic vegetable, another of those late summer and fall vegetables. It has large, broad leaves, and if you get the right types, the greenish white stem will be nearly an inch across, perhaps 10 inches long, and thick. Here is a vegetable that will give you two meals out of a bunch. Now, that is a bargain.
Begin by slicing the leaves into 1-inch or so ribbons, just as you might have done with the beets, and boil until just tender. Just a dab of butter and some nutmeg will really bring out the flavor. So you do not like nutmeg? Try this with thyme, or with tarragon vinegar instead of butter. Choose your own spice.
My favorite recipe for this vegetable uses the stems. I think that it is a crime that many people do not usually think of using them. Many farmers cut and market it with just the leaves and a couple of inches of stem.
Remove the leaves and cut a bit off the bottom of the stem. I like to cut mine into about 2-inch lengths. Wash thoroughly. Rather than boiling and losing all the nutrients, I steam mine. Keep watch because, depending on the age of the stems as well as the size, they may be done in 12 to 18 minutes. I want them to be al dente. Remove from the heat and drain all but 2 or 3 tablespoons of the cooking liquid, add 2 or 3 tablespoons of olive oil and three cloves of minced garlic and cook on low for three or four minutes, until the garlic is soft, and then add the stems and stir thoroughly. Now add a handful of grated Parmesan and a handful of seasoned breadcrumbs. Season with black pepper and a bit of Italian seasoning — but do not use a lot because it will kill the wonderful, delicate flavor of the stems — and stir well.
And, yes, carrots from the garden are a whole lot more flavorful than what we get during the spring and winter months. Cut them into coins, boil and flavor them with butter and nutmeg for a wonderful side.
Be sure to visit our local farmers market. It is located across from Curley’s and is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. You will find a fantastic selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, and some great conversations. Be sure to look at Sharon Vitale’s cloth masks. They are beautiful.
Be well.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!