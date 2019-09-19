As October nears, many of our friends, both human and feathered, are already heading south, and more will depart in the coming weeks. It is a natural phenomenon.
But we need to remember that those birds who remain will do better if they are well-fed. And their food is a good investment. It is like buying a ticket for a wonderful show. That show can be just outside any window you choose in your home. My two feeders are just outside the window where I breakfast. And each morning, as I enjoy my coffee and breakfast, I am entertained by any number of kinds of birds. I have one pair of cardinals and only one blue jay. I wonder where the mate might be. Of course, there are dozens of sparrows, finches and chickadees — at least that is what I think they are — and a whole lot of others I cannot name. And for many years I have had a pair of mourning doves. I do not know if they are the same ones, year after year, but it seems that only two show.
But if you want to get the full benefit of the show, you must have some basic knowledge about feeders, seeds and squirrels. In my case, squirrels can be a major problem because there are a whole lot of black walnut and oak trees in the area. To squirrels, that is what caviar is to us. The top of the line.
To begin with, there are reasons other than our enjoyment to feed the birds. Our real estate developments take more and more country acreage, taking away many sources of their food, destroying their natural habitat. Birds are good for us. They not only eat the food we put out for them during the winter, but during warmer weather they diet on insects, slugs and snails. It is not unknown that occasionally that hawk might swoop down and take away that darned rabbit that is feasting on our lettuce.
The types and styles of bird feeders are endless. The most common seems to be a tube-shaped feeder, with holes in the body and perches for the birds to sit on under the holes. It general hangs from a tree or shepherd's hook. Though quite inexpensive, they are not very durable and will need to be replaced more often than other feeders. Since there is no base plate for birds to perch on, waste cleanup is easy. You can find them with different-sized holes, so you can make the seed available for the type of bird you want to visit.
My choice is a globe-shaped wire feeder with a tray, and a roof to keep the seeds dry during inclement weather. There is a tube, with several holes, down the center for the seeds to drop from. And, of course, the tube ends about an inch from the base so that the seeds flow to the tray. The roof over the whole thing kept the squirrels that jumped from the magnolia tree from getting to the seeds. Then, of course, those cunning creatures tried to shimmy up the pole. Solved it: A little axle grease on the pole and on top of the roof worked wonders. It does not hurt the animals, it just makes it more difficult to get up or into the food.
And for you folks in apartments, there are any number of feeders out there, attached to suction cups, that will adhere to your window so that you can enjoy the action, whether you are on the second or tenth floor.
For ground-floor bird watchers, placement is important. Of course, you will want to plan placement for best viewing and enjoyment. You will have more visitors if there is protective vegetation nearby. Most of our fine feathered friends do not like to venture far from protection from the elements, and to them, an added benefit is protection while they are breaking open and enjoying the contents of the seeds.
Next week, I’ll give over half the column to talk about types of seeds and how to attract specific birds with certain seeds.