It always amazes me to see how a particular plant is popular for six months, a year and even three or four, and then suddenly another plant or group of plant becomes the center of attention. Plants come and go in popularity and then, almost suddenly, one that went out of vogue six or eight years ago is at the top the list again. I have seen it with ferns, orchids, African violets and philodendron. Do you remember when your mom had those vines with heart-shaped leaves tacked up around the kitchen window? All of these have risen to the top more than once.

Right now the phalaenopsis orchid, colorful and available everywhere, seems to be in everyone’s living room because of the colorful blossoms and easy access. But for the last couple of years, plants in the succulent and cactus families have been finding a place in our homes more and more.

And, of course, as we get into new plants from different environments and with needs that we are not sure of, I get questions. Lots of questions.

In our language, when it's used as an adjective, "succulent" means juicy. In horticulture, when it is used as a noun, "succulent" refers to plants that have fleshy leaves or stems, or both. Those leaves and stems are structured to take in water in wet periods and store it until needed in droughts. The plural of the word "succulent" generally refers to a whole group of plants that thrive in arid or desert-like areas. The question often is: Is this plant a cactus or a succulent? All cacti are succulents, though few succulents are cacti.

The cacti have adapted themselves to live in the driest, most inhospitable areas of the world, areas where there is little annual rainfall. The plant has adapted its structure to diminish in size as the drought continues and use up its reserves, and then expand when rains come so that it can store water for bad times. Some parts of a succulent plant may be up to 90% water. Most cacti have no leaves from which water can be lost. Their spines protect them from animals in search of a good vegetable meal.

As for aesthetics in the home, each offers a totally different “look.” The cactus varies in shape and form, and one can develop a beautiful plant garden or a collection of single plants. Many cactus plants have the bonus of beautiful and striking blossoms. The night-blooming cereus will grow up to 6 or 8 feet tall, if properly tied to a fence, and a single plant can be trained to grow several feet wide. Many years ago we had one at the back end of the main greenhouse that was nearly 16 feet wide and 6 or 8 feet tall. It bloomed only once a year, in August, and from midnight until dawn. The sweet odor permeated the neighborhood and drew neighbors to look. Perhaps Anne Marie’s snacks and my beverages drew a few people who cared less about the beauty of the plant. I think that my favorite cactus, though, is an epiphyllum, the Easter cactus. Its striking red and vibrant 6- to 8-inch blossoms are outstanding.

On the other hand, the flowers on the succulents are rather small and boring. We grow them and collect them, especially the echeverias, for their magnificent rosette shapes that have beautiful colorings, from mauves to yellows and grays. They make beautiful plantings for the home. As a matter of fact, when my fascination with tropical fish waned, I planted the 50-gallon in my office with cactus and the 30-gallon in my family room with succulents. The latter is much more beautiful, but the cactus garden requires a whole lot less attention, just a lot of water from time to time to “fatten them up.” In any case, cacti and succulents are a whole lot less work than guppies, tetras, angelfish and betas.

I like succulents, too, because they are easier to propagate. Just snap off a few leaves or a small stem of the taller types, put them in sand or growing mix, within a few weeks they will root and in a few months you will have more plants. Cactus are propagated from seeds or from separating side growths.

Happy gardening. Stay well.