Cosentino: Can it be mid-June already?

It is hard to believe that it is the middle of June already. We’ve barely finished planting the garden, I am still struggling to get mine finished, and we are beginning to worry about the problems that will be coming up in the next few weeks. Moles, slugs, dandelions and insects have made my list of worries for the next month or so. And I am going to win this year! I probably say that every year, but this year I will win because I am doing a lot of reading and research. Let me tell you about some of the solutions I have come up with.

My first thought was to dig up the entire lawn and cover the area with gravel, just like they do in Arizona and New Mexico. Then, after I pulled all my flower and vegetable areas, I would bring in large, medium and small rocks. There will be no place for the dandelions to grow, too hot for the slugs, nothing for the insects to dine on, and it would be interesting to watch moles go through 3 or 4 inches of gravel that will fill in behind them as they dig.

After looking at that project, I guessed that it would be easier to move to the Southwest, where homes already have yards like that. And I will not move because I love my green lawn, my delphiniums, zinnias and hydrangeas. Besides, it would be boring if I did not have to battle all of my garden enemies.