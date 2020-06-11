Cosentino: Can it be mid-June already?

It is hard to believe that it is the middle of June already. We’ve barely finished planting the garden, I am still struggling to get mine finished, and we are beginning to worry about the problems that will be coming up in the next few weeks. Moles, slugs, dandelions and insects have made my list of worries for the next month or so. And I am going to win this year! I probably say that every year, but this year I will win because I am doing a lot of reading and research. Let me tell you about some of the solutions I have come up with.
My first thought was to dig up the entire lawn and cover the area with gravel, just like they do in Arizona and New Mexico. Then, after I pulled all my flower and vegetable areas, I would bring in large, medium and small rocks. There will be no place for the dandelions to grow, too hot for the slugs, nothing for the insects to dine on, and it would be interesting to watch moles go through 3 or 4 inches of gravel that will fill in behind them as they dig.
After looking at that project, I guessed that it would be easier to move to the Southwest, where homes already have yards like that. And I will not move because I love my green lawn, my delphiniums, zinnias and hydrangeas. Besides, it would be boring if I did not have to battle all of my garden enemies.
Let us look at the dandelions first. They are already here and have had their first bloom, and the seeds are flying everywhere. If not tended to soon, the problem will get a lot worse as the roots go deeper, spread out, and become hard to pull. Instead of waiting, as soon as you see the leaves get 5 or 6 inches long, and when the flower stem gets no longer than 4 or 5 inches tall, with a sharp knife, cut the plant an inch or two below the surface. At this point, separate the leaves and toss the flowers and roots. You are now holding in your hand a delicious addition to any salad. Just wash and dry. This is not recommended if you have sprayed the yard for weeds or insects.
Of course, that is the solution if you get rid of the problem early enough and keep after them as they pop up. But so many of us just do not pay attention until the lawn is covered with them, and then it is the time for drastic action. It is time for a thorough spraying of the whole yard with a commercial broad-leaf weed killer. Follow the directions on the container.
Moles can be very destructive to a lawn and flower beds. I have a confession about moles. Many, many years ago, when I was a whole lot younger, my mom, when she lived on East Lake Road, was constantly battling these little rodents. The problem was really disturbing her; it seemed to get worse every year. I decided to solve the problem the old-fashioned way. I brought up a few gallons of gasoline and poured about half a cup of the liquid into every hole I could find, believing that the smell of the gasoline would either kill them or drive them away. When the job was done, I was proud of myself. I lit a cigarette and dropped the match to the ground and the soil all around me be seemed to lift an inch or two, and little puffs of smoke came out of a lot of holes. Scared the heck out of me, and I absolutely do not recommend this method of control because of the danger, the danger to the environment and environmental rules.
Before long, I was reading an article by Jerry Baker, a wonderful garden writer. He called his solution the mole-chaser tonic. He guarantees that this will give moles a taste that they will remember. Mix 2 tablespoons of hot sauce, 1 tablespoon of liquid dish soap and 1 teaspoon of chili powder with a quart of water and shake well. Pour a little of the mix into each mole hole, and most will look for a new place to call home.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.
