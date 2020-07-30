Cosentino: Catching up at the midpoint of summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here we are, right at the midpoint of summer. How did we get here so quickly? Today, I want to give most of this week’s column over to some of the things we need to be doing right now.

Actually, the idea for the column came up as I entered the front door of the store today. To my right were a trio of large pots, each with an old-fashioned spike plant and a nice selection of summer annuals. The marigolds by the front door looked healthy, though they could have used some deadheading, and then I looked to the left. The hosta leaves were beautiful, not even any snail damage. The whole scene, though, was spoiled by the dozens of floral spikes with one or two living blooms and a whole lot of nothing. Take some time today and wander through your garden, even if it is only a couple of container pots, and shape them up. Take off the flowers that have passed their prime, remove yellowing or dead leaves, and fluff up the mulch. Just a few minutes can turn a so-so-looking garden into a place of beauty. It is worth the effort.