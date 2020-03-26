Cosentino: Catching up with gardening ideas

Over the past few weeks, a lot of little thoughts and ideas have popped up and I think that this might be a good time to catch up.

But, first, a wish. My wish is that you, your loved ones and friends get through this terrible virus that is hurting us so badly, get through safely and with few problems. Following the rules and suggestions, keeping your distance from others will certainly better your chances. Be good. Be safe. And stick around for more columns.

Secondly, a warning. With so much time on our hands, we are sure to be reading through that stack of seed and plant catalogs that have filled our mailboxes over the last three months. Remember those words you learned in Latin class, “caveat emptor”? Aren’t those pictures beautiful? Those strawberries look to be delicious. And you have never seen such beautiful sunflowers. You probably won’t. Some of the folks who put out those catalogs are PhotoShop geniuses. Before you order from a pretty picture, think of the last time you grabbed a hamburger at a fast food place. Did it look like the picture in the ad?