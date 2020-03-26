Cosentino: Catching up with gardening ideas

Over the past few weeks, a lot of little thoughts and ideas have popped up and I think that this might be a good time to catch up.
But, first, a wish. My wish is that you, your loved ones and friends get through this terrible virus that is hurting us so badly, get through safely and with few problems. Following the rules and suggestions, keeping your distance from others will certainly better your chances. Be good. Be safe. And stick around for more columns.
Secondly, a warning. With so much time on our hands, we are sure to be reading through that stack of seed and plant catalogs that have filled our mailboxes over the last three months. Remember those words you learned in Latin class, “caveat emptor”? Aren’t those pictures beautiful? Those strawberries look to be delicious. And you have never seen such beautiful sunflowers. You probably won’t. Some of the folks who put out those catalogs are PhotoShop geniuses. Before you order from a pretty picture, think of the last time you grabbed a hamburger at a fast food place. Did it look like the picture in the ad?
Here is an idea for you. For years, I was into tropical fish. I had a 55- and a 25-gallon tank, the smaller in my family room and the larger in my office. I had a great rapport with the folks at the Fish Emporium on Hardenburg Avenue; they kept the interest alive. And as they faded from the scene, so too did my interest. So, a few months ago, I fitted the larger one with baking tins and found a good soil mix for cactus and succulents. Over the last several months I found varieties of cactus and succulents, locally. I now have a tray of succulents in the center and cactus on either side. It is probably the easiest garden I have ever had. It has plenty of light from the tank’s fluorescent light, and moisture stays within the nearly sealed tank. For décor, I covered the soil with an attractive tan and cream crushed stone.
For the smaller tank, the one in my family room, I again fitted it with baking trays and filled them with an orchid soil available from either Lowe's or Home Depot. Over a period of time I collected eight different varieties of miniature phalaenopsis orchids — Lowe's has them from time to time. Then I got four small pots of low-growing ivy. Over the next few months, everything has grown well, and my orchid plants rise from a thick growth of ivy. It is a beautiful piece.
Throughout the year I get questions about where to get out the ordinary fruit trees, those that do not naturally grow here, but thrive outside in the summer and hold their own as houseplants during the winter. This is a great time of year to get them delivered to your house. Spring and the warm summer ahead of us will give the plants several wonderful months to get the plants growing. Here are some answers.
Olive trees are available in several places, but as I searched, Willis Orchards in Cartersville, Georgia, seems to have the best deals. They start at $19.95 for starters and a 3-foot tall, 3-year-old will set you back about $60. Willis also carries a very broad selection of fig trees in various sizes. You can see their catalog at willisorchards.com. Or call for a print catalog at 1-886-586-6283.
And then you can shop right here in Auburn. Dickman Farms has great sources and may be able to help you. Depending on who the manager is, both of our home improvement stores, Lowe’s and Home Depot, have managed to order for me. In these cases, patience is required. They cannot order just a tree. You have to wait until they place their next order for the source of that plant.
Here is a final note on getting a fig for yourself. It is easy, if you have a friend with one. Ask him (or her) if they might cut off an 8- to 10-inch piece of a branch. Stick it in a pot of soil, it will most probably root in a month or so, and you may be picking a few figs in 2021.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.
