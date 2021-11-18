Cosentino: Chestnuts can be healthy and hassle-free

My earliest memories of chestnuts go back to my childhood, back to my days at Genesee Street school. The original one. There were three or four huge chestnut trees near the building, and during the fall season you could seldom get away without being hit by half a dozen chestnuts thrown by other kids or falling from a tree. It wasn’t bad while the green husks were on, but when you got hit by the bare chestnut, you knew it.

At that age, I could not understand the warning that you should not eat those nuts. They were poisonous. I could not understand why we could eat them at home, but these could be very poisonous. Mostly they would cause diarrhea, nausea and lack of coordination, even death. Eventually, it was explained that these were a totally different kind — same genus, different species.

The edible chestnut is very good for you. Slightly sweet and with some crunch, they are loaded with nutrients. They are very versatile and can be added to any number of dishes, like salads and poultry stuffing. I have been served a delicious chestnut soup, and I remember my Mom using chestnut flour in her cooking. Her chestnut flour cake was delicious. They are certainly not a cure-all, but looking at the nutrition charts and other information on the web, I would say that they contribute to our well-being in many ways. Chestnuts are truly a health food.

Actually, the chestnut tree thrived here and was a most important timber tree in the Northeast. Then, in the late 19th century, this native American tree was infected with chestnut blight, a disease from China. There was no cure, and the trees were devastated. By the early 1930s they had all but disappeared. It has been estimated that that between 3 and 4 billion trees died.

Today, some are being grown in North America, but it is not a big crop. If you have chestnuts on the table this Thanksgiving, they probably came from the 1.8 million tons that China produces. Turkey and Korea are the next largest producers, while Italy is fourth on the list with a paltry 39,000 tons.

I enjoy them as a snack at this time of the year. First they are healthy, and two ounces has about a hundred calories — almost no fats, salt or cholesterol, and only 22 grams of carbs. Try getting a candy bar with those numbers. Actually, it has been in only recent years that I have been able to easily enjoy them. They are now available without that difficult-to-remove shell. You had to roast them or boil them, peel them and eat them before they dried out. Now I see them at grocery stores in jars, making life easier. I have always dreaded doing my Thanksgiving stuffing, because peeling that pound of chestnuts took a lot of time when you were busy.

Then, walking through Costco several years ago, there they were — shelled, moist and in 2-ounce packages, six to the box. It was heaven and I enjoy them all the time. And my turkey stuffing tastes better now that I don’t have to use all those terrible words while peeling chestnuts.

So now that I have found a good source of peeled chestnuts, while researching for this column I learned that the easiest way to peel chestnuts is to steam them. Cut each chestnut in half, horizontally, and place them in a steamer basket. Put 2 inches of water in a pot and place the steamer basket so it is an inch or two above the boiling water. Cover the pot and let them steam for 15 or 20 minutes. Cool slightly, and your knife will easily lift the half chestnut out for you.

Chestnuts are for more than eating out of hand. Be daring. Think of the possibilities. Add them to a salad for flavor and a bit of a soft crunch. Bake an acorn squash with chestnuts, apples and leeks. I would bet that oven-roasting a sliced acorn squash with chestnuts and pomegranate seeds would have a wonderful flavor. The possibilities are endless. Bon appetite.

Be safe. Wear the mask.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0