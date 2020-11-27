Cosentino: Christmas gifts for gardeners

First of all, I do hope that you had a wonderful Thanksgiving day, in spite of all the restrictions that we are living with. We followed the rules. Our table was only four of us, not the usual 16. As you head out to the malls for your Black Friday spending spree, remember to save a few dollars for tomorrow, Small Business Saturday. There is a whole lot of good shopping right here in Auburn. Yes, we have our Walmart and our Wegmans, but we also have many shops at Grant Avenue Plaza and many more scattered about town, and we even have five florists, most probably spending today converting from fall to Christmas.
If you are like me, Christmastime can be a harrowing time. There is so much to do, and never enough time to do it all. The biggest problem of all is selecting the right gift for each person and then finding time to shop. So, today I am going to suggest some gifts for gardeners, a wide range of things available locally and by mail order in a broad range of prices.
The idea for this column came from one of those dozens of catalogs that I have been getting. As a matter of fact, this first item appeared in several of them and on Amazon as well. Isn’t nearly everything on Amazon? As a matter of fact, while each of the catalogs offered only one version, Amazon had six different miniature greenhouse kits. These are like 3-D jigsaw puzzles. There are all the parts to build your own plant room and fill it with pots, small artificial plants, tools and more. I ordered mine this morning. I think that it will be a great diversion during January.
Locally, I rely on Lowe's and sometimes Home Depot for many gardening things. A couple of days ago I was looking for boots, and their selection was unreal. Ranging from about $20 to nearly a hundred, they are worth a look. They seem to have a different boot for every task. But with a little help from a clerk, or your shopping pal, you will find many multi-solution boots.
Along those same lines, the selections of gloves is fantastic, going from beautiful and good-looking to real strong work gloves for the heaviest of tasks, and some going nearly up to the elbow for protection against rose thorns. Also, roses bring thoughts of pruning. I do not know a gardener anywhere who would not appreciate gift of a good pair of pruning shears.
These days, gift certificates seem to be the answer when you cannot think of anything else. I would love a gift certificate from a company like Burpee or any of the other seed and accessory catalogs; it is a perfect gift.
When I was in Hawaii some four years ago, I shopped at an ABC store. They are everywhere on the islands. Since then, I have received a catalog of Hawaiian things, including a beautiful calendar of Hawaiian flowers. I buy two each year, one for the house and another for the flower shop. Especially great is that they are beautiful calendars for only $3.99 each, plus shipping. Of course, I do not stop at the calendars. You might, but I always end up ordering some chocolate-covered macadamia nuts, usually three or four boxes. Delicious! Go to abcstores.com. Their toll-free number is 1-888-703-4222.
A short time ago, I wandered through gardeners.com and they had a wonderful rolling cart to sit on while weeding and trimming and working in the garden. That was $69.95. But they did have a great kneeler and a garden bench, each under $25, not to mention some nice knee pads. The gardener can be reached at 1-888-833-1412 or gardeners.com.
On the less pricy side, go to Edward Hamilton Books in Falls Village, Connecticut, for a great selection of garden books. I frequently call them when I need a book for reference and don’t want to spend a ton of money. They publish a free, nearly 70-page catalog of home and garden books. They are at P.O. Box 15, Falls Village, CT, 06031 or hamiltonbook.com.
Enjoy shopping!
Be well.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.
