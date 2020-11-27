Cosentino: Christmas gifts for gardeners

First of all, I do hope that you had a wonderful Thanksgiving day, in spite of all the restrictions that we are living with. We followed the rules. Our table was only four of us, not the usual 16. As you head out to the malls for your Black Friday spending spree, remember to save a few dollars for tomorrow, Small Business Saturday. There is a whole lot of good shopping right here in Auburn. Yes, we have our Walmart and our Wegmans, but we also have many shops at Grant Avenue Plaza and many more scattered about town, and we even have five florists, most probably spending today converting from fall to Christmas.

If you are like me, Christmastime can be a harrowing time. There is so much to do, and never enough time to do it all. The biggest problem of all is selecting the right gift for each person and then finding time to shop. So, today I am going to suggest some gifts for gardeners, a wide range of things available locally and by mail order in a broad range of prices.