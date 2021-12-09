Cosentino: Christmas traditions around Europe

I want to take a break away from flowers and plants today. One of our staff is a recent émigré from Greece and today, over lunch, we were comparing traditions here in Auburn and her native land. And then my nephew Tom walked in. His dad has Spanish roots and his mom has Mexican roots. That was quite a conversation. So today I spent some time on my computer and looked into customs around the world, and then settled on Europe for today.

Looking through the information, I found that no custom is found in every culture — as a matter of fact, some are found in only one area. For example, in some countries children hang their stockings over the end of their bed, while in many others, like ours, they’re hung over the fireplace. In England, they put a silver coin in the Christmas pudding. Christmas pudding in England is made of, among other things, raisins, currants, prunes, wines and spices. It is said that the coin will bring luck to the person who finds it. We are seeing “crackers” in our stores in recent years. They’ve been over there for a couple of centuries. A cracker is a festive table decoration that, when snapped apart, will making a cracking sound and reveal a small gift.

Across the channel, in France — unlike here in the United States, where we begin saying Merry Christmas all through December, even for a few days after the holiday — "Joyeux Noel” is seldom used until the week of Christmas. Throughout France and, indeed, through several other countries, outdoor Christmas markets spring up everywhere. They’re very much like our summer farmers markets, but carry every kind of gift, craft, food and more. In smaller towns they pop up on weekends, but in larger cities they are there for the season.

The French have a strong tradition called “Les Etrennes” at Christmastime. Many give cash or a somewhat valuable gift to those who provide services to them throughout the year: the postman, the cleaning lady and, yes, the garbagemen. As with all good customs around the world, it has come full circle, with some of these people knocking on the door and saying “nous venons pour Les Etrennes" — "I come for the gift."

So let’s go a few kilometers north to the Netherlands. Sinterklaas is a very prominent figure there, and his arrival in Amsterdam on Nov. 13 begins the festive season. He arrives on a well-decorated boat along the Amstel River, gets off the boat near St. Nicholas Church, hops on a large white horse and joins the parade that goes through the main streets of Amsterdam for much of the day.

I think that I had better get over to Italy before I run out of space. Needless to say, this is a big holiday in Italy, as it is nearly everywhere in Europe. Most families decorate a tree and hang stockings, though traditions vary from area to area. Remember: Until the 1870s, Italy was a whole bunch of different states and cultures. A person from Tuscany might not understand a person from Naples. It was not until World War II, and then the arrival of television, that Italian became a universal language. The centuries-old tradition of family gathering around the Christmas log that burned through the night while sharing simple gifts of tangerines, nuts, dried fruit and baked goods is fading, as more and more homes and apartments have no fireplaces.

On the eve of Epiphany, children set out their shoes by the fireplace, hoping for the gifts they asked for during novena.

But mostly, in Italy the celebrations revolve around food. While the meals vary from town to town, one standard throughout much of the nation is the Christmas Eve dinner of the seven fishes. The menu varies, but adherents cook seven fishes. The number seven is rooted back in ancient times and it can be connected to multiple Catholic symbols: in fact, the number seven seems repeated more than 700 times in the Bible. Also, according to the Roman Catholic Church, seven are the sacraments, the days of the Creation and the deadly sins. Hence seven courses!

