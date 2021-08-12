Cosentino: Common questions about hydrangeas

During the program, various gardeners answered a host of questions. Do they like sun or shade? The answer was both. Ideally, morning sun and afternoon partial shade suit them well. While they originated in Asia, George Washington had a nice collection of them at Mount Vernon.

A visit to the Chatham Bar Inn was fascinating. They have 4,000 plants on the property, and the tour was led by a woman who was the head gardener, who talked like she was a hydrangea. Fascinating. The section ended at the Heritage Museum & Gardens, where more than 150 varieties are on display.

Let’s look at some of the more common kinds of hydrangeas. I believe that before the recent explosion in interest in gardening over the last 10 or 15 years, most of us knew only one hydrangea, the Hydrangea macrophylla. That is the one available in florist shops from just before Easter until just after Mother’s Day. It's often referred to as that “big pink snowball plant.” It actually came in white, pink and blue, and sometimes, because of growing problems, in a not-so-pretty muddy purple. The whites always remained white and the pinks stayed pink, unless the grower wanted them to be blue. He did that by changing the acidity of the soil from alkaline to acidic. Simple? It was, until you did something wrong and then you got muddy purple.