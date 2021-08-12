Cosentino: Common questions about hydrangeas

There is a great program on Sunday mornings, and surprisingly it is called "CBS Sunday Morning." It is hosted by Jane Pauley, a wonderful commentator. It consists not of news, but essays on a variety of topics, usually eight or 10 on a typical Sunday. I tape it for watching later in the day, for two reasons. I do not have to watch any of the ads and, more importantly, I am usually interested in only two or three of the reports. I am certain that by now you are thinking, there must have been a piece on hydrangeas this week. Good thinking!
The climate throughout Massachusetts is ideal for hydrangeas. They love the summer breezes and the moisture they carry. By the way, the name "hydrangea" is derived from the Greek "hydra" for "water" and "angea" for "vessel." It certainly is a water vessel. They hate being dried out, and yet do not like to sit in water for any length of time. There actually is a 10-day hydrangea festival on Cape Cod.
The program opens in a private garden in Sandwich, Massachusetts, where we see a beautiful garden planted with hundreds of the plants. The lady of the house describes several different and distinct types, and does remind us that the leaves are not for salads. The plant is poisonous. She also answers the question, “Why did my plant not bloom this year?” She explained that there were several reasons, but the primary ones were that they were pruned at the wrong time or that the winter was so severe that the buds froze.
During the program, various gardeners answered a host of questions. Do they like sun or shade? The answer was both. Ideally, morning sun and afternoon partial shade suit them well. While they originated in Asia, George Washington had a nice collection of them at Mount Vernon.
A visit to the Chatham Bar Inn was fascinating. They have 4,000 plants on the property, and the tour was led by a woman who was the head gardener, who talked like she was a hydrangea. Fascinating. The section ended at the Heritage Museum & Gardens, where more than 150 varieties are on display.
Let’s look at some of the more common kinds of hydrangeas. I believe that before the recent explosion in interest in gardening over the last 10 or 15 years, most of us knew only one hydrangea, the Hydrangea macrophylla. That is the one available in florist shops from just before Easter until just after Mother’s Day. It's often referred to as that “big pink snowball plant.” It actually came in white, pink and blue, and sometimes, because of growing problems, in a not-so-pretty muddy purple. The whites always remained white and the pinks stayed pink, unless the grower wanted them to be blue. He did that by changing the acidity of the soil from alkaline to acidic. Simple? It was, until you did something wrong and then you got muddy purple.
These plants did OK in the house so long as they had plenty of water. No, they did not like to sit in water all the time — the rootlets died and the plant wilted. They want to be moist, but not wet. A few days after every holiday, the calls came. “I got this hydrangea plant three days ago and it is dead.” I felt like a doctor when I gave my answer. I would say, “Take it to the sink and give it three cups of water, let it drain and call me in the morning if it's still dead.” Problem solved.
By the way, the go-to place in Auburn for excellent information, and a nice selection of plants, is our own Dickman Farms. That’s where I go when I have a perplexing question. I bought a couple of nice hydrangeas this early summer for Jessica’s front yard, and they are thriving.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.