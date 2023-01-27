Cosentino: Considering the eggplant, an underused treasure

Isn't this a wonderful world that we live in? Sometimes we don't even appreciate it. We don't remember the times when you went to the grocery store and your vegetables were all canned, as were your fruits, excepting when they were in season in central New York. Yes, I'm talking the 1940s and 1950s. The same was true in the flower business, which would have flowers and plants that were in season. Delphiniums in July, daffodils and tulips in the springtime, zinnias in the fall and carnations, chrysanthemums and roses year-round. The last three were year-round because they grew well in local greenhouses. And then things began to change, slowly at first and then more and more quickly.

I believe that the first step occurred when President Eisenhower started the Interstate Highway System. Ostensibly, the idea was to benefit truckers so they could get their loads to their destinations more quickly, and to grow tourism now that we had gone from a family car to two or three in the driveway. But way down deep, Ike realized the value of such a system should we have a war that spilled over into the United States. He had seen firsthand during the war in Europe how quickly and efficiently the Germans were able to move men and equipment from battlefield to battlefield because of their efficient roadway system, the Autobahn. Then came computers and then great communications and airfreight. The world had changed.

Today I want to write about eggplant. In researching, I found that it is not a vegetable, nor is it a fruit. It is classified as a berry because it has edible seeds within an edible pulp. Scientists have not been able to find where it actually originated, though India seems to be a possibility. Today it is one of the world's most used, most popular foods. And yet, here in North America, it is one of our most underused treasures.

This very versatile food can be dried, preserved, roasted or barbecued. You can steam, deep-fry or pan-fry eggplant. They are stuffed, curried or pickled. I am sure that I have missed a whole lot more. I remember them when I was a child. When there was an abundance of them, my mom would slice them into half-inch rounds and layer them in a crock, adding a bit of black pepper and a bit of oil over each layer. That is all I remember about that, excepting that they were delicious all winter long. But you get the point. You can do a lot with eggplant. And there are complete books on how to cook them.

Unless you have travelled far and wide, your eggplant world is what we see at the local store or farmers market. Nearly year-round, we have the standard purple black beauty. The long and slender Japanese types appear from time to time. And, at our Auburn Farmers Co-op Market in August you will find the round Sicilian variety. I particularly like this one because unlike the black beauty it is not tapered, so when you slice it into rounds the slices are very much the same size. Every few years, a white skinned eggplant appears as a novelty, the Easter eggplant, actual name Casper, produces white fruits about the size of an extra-large egg and can, indeed, be cooked.

How about a recipe to finish today’s column. Of course, nearly everyone likes eggplant Parmigiana. We most often get it in restaurants because it is time consuming to cook at home and when you do, you will be eating it for days. I found a solution to that problem. When I see an eggplant at the store that is nearly the same size at both ends, I peel it and cut it into half-inch rounds. Then the usual: Cover with flour, dip in eggs and cover with breadcrumbs. I like panko breadcrumbs because they turn out crispier. Then I broil the rounds. When done, I stack them in fives or sixes, wax paper between layers, and freeze. So, whenever I crave eggplant Parmigiana, I thaw a frozen pack in the refrigerator and then spread sauce on a small baking pan, and layer eggplant, Parmesan, provolone and sauce, hold it together with a skewer, and bake. Voila! A tasty single-serve eggplant Parmigiana for one or two or three. Works for me.

Be well. Be Safe.