Cosentino: Continuing with the citrus family

The world of citrus is my topic for this week’s column. There are so many groupings, like navels and mandarins, the lemons and limes, and one of my favorite little fruits, the kumquats.

Each of the groups has many variations in size, ranging from that 1-inch kumquat to the very large Jamaican ugly fruit, as well as variations in flavor, use and color. China and Southeast Asia are the original home for most of them. While there are exceptions, no matter where they began, they commercially grow in most of the world’s temperate climates. Certainly, they will grow in the tropics, but the high temperatures and sometimes oppressive humidity are not conducive to high-volume commercial production. Yes, they are popular for home gardens and parks everywhere. But we seldom see large groves in those areas.

Citrus grows not in orchards, but in groves. Those snowbirds who abandon us and our wonderful winter weather for points south and west, Florida and Arizona, are familiar with that word. They also appreciate the taste of a fresh orange or grapefruit, five minutes from the tree to the table. But I am not complaining: The fruit that comes to our table from the supermarket is quite delicious and healthful. That is, excepting for the first few days after your return from a Florida vacation.