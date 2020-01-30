Cosentino: Continuing with the citrus family

The world of citrus is my topic for this week’s column. There are so many groupings, like navels and mandarins, the lemons and limes, and one of my favorite little fruits, the kumquats.
Each of the groups has many variations in size, ranging from that 1-inch kumquat to the very large Jamaican ugly fruit, as well as variations in flavor, use and color. China and Southeast Asia are the original home for most of them. While there are exceptions, no matter where they began, they commercially grow in most of the world’s temperate climates. Certainly, they will grow in the tropics, but the high temperatures and sometimes oppressive humidity are not conducive to high-volume commercial production. Yes, they are popular for home gardens and parks everywhere. But we seldom see large groves in those areas.
Citrus grows not in orchards, but in groves. Those snowbirds who abandon us and our wonderful winter weather for points south and west, Florida and Arizona, are familiar with that word. They also appreciate the taste of a fresh orange or grapefruit, five minutes from the tree to the table. But I am not complaining: The fruit that comes to our table from the supermarket is quite delicious and healthful. That is, excepting for the first few days after your return from a Florida vacation.
Let’s look at a couple of different types of citrus, starting with the smallest of all of them, the kumquat. Long cultivated in Japan, India and the Philippines, this native of China is a strong producer, sometimes more than a thousand a year from a tree. They’re often called “the little gems of the citrus family.” They certainly are. Many of the varieties are round in shape and orange in color, just like a navel, but smaller. Much smaller. Generally, kumquat fruits range from 3/4 to 1.5 inches in diameter. Some varieties, especially those that we see in our supermarkets, are oval in shape. There is no peeling here; you eat the whole thing. The outer layer is spicy and the pulp quite sweet. Try some — you will be pleasantly surprised.
You have free articles remaining.
Oranges are the stars of the citrus family. It is reported that the various oranges, as a group, far surpass all other fruits in terms of world production. And there are certainly many types of them. That with which we are most familiar is the navel. It ranges in size from about 3.5 to 5 inches. It has bright orange rind and the flesh is yellow. It is wise, when purchasing, to heft several in the bin and select the heaviest. They will be the juiciest of the eating oranges. There are many similar types, such as Jaffas (from Israel), Valencias, tangelos, mandarins and satsumas.
And then there are the lemons and limes. They are important. What would we do without our lemonade all summer? What would a martini be without a twist of lemon? What would we do without our key lime pie?
So, what are mandarin oranges? They must be more than that dish of fruit that the kids love at Chili’s. They are. Readily available in the fresh section most of the year, they are always on the grocery shelf in cans. But why not buy easy-to-peel fresh ones?
Closely related and often interchangeable, clementines are available when the mandarins are not. These small, sweet and easy-to-peel fruits are popular in school lunch boxes. Closely related are the tangerines, also easy to peel, with deeper orange color and a very tart flavor. Where did the word come from? Why, from Tangiers in North Africa, where the soil and climate made them a little different. And, today at Wegmans, I saw one new to me, the satsuma. As the name suggests, it originated in Japan and has a very thick but delicate skin, leading to a quick and easy peel. I bought a couple. They were delicious.
Now, I will leave it up to you to try new things. They might surprise you.
Next week, a few words on the citrus plants that you can grow at home. There are several interesting ones.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.