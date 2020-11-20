Cosentino: Conversations about Auburn's trees

But I had a lot more to learn about trees in the city, so I called Walt Aikman, a forestry consultant. We talked not only about trees, but various public plantings here in Auburn. He said that tree planting in Auburn falls under the area of the superintendent of public works, Mike Talbot. This fall, Auburn planted about 50 trees; volunteers and city employees each planted about half. I asked why fall — I would have thought that spring planting was the norm — and he said that they are following the new Cornell recommendations. The current thought is that if you plant in the spring, you plant with ball and burlap, but bare root in the fall. It is easier and shows a better success rate. Another factor is that there seems to be more volunteers to help in October than in May or June.

We talked about the types of trees that were being planted, and he brought up the interesting fact that they were planting trees that were low and slow-growing, and those whose mature heights would be below the wires that are above so many of our streets. Current favorites are chanticleer and aristocrat pears; they are replacing the Bradford pear that we have used for so many years. Other favorites include the amur maple, hornbeam and amelanchier serviceberry. The serviceberry has an advantage of beautiful fall color and berries delicious to people, as well as birds.