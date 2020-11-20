Cosentino: Conversations about Auburn's trees

I talk with a lot of people over the course of a month. Some like to talk about how many zucchini they tried to give away, or their magnificent sunflowers, or how much work it was a couple times a year to keep their hedges neat and trim. In the springtime, the chats move to their beautiful peonies. Then, during the warm months, conversations might go to roses. Geraniums, impatiens and vegetables, and then into drying flowers, pumpkins and getting back into houseplants.
It seems that we seldom, if ever, talk about their trees. I looked back and found that in the nearly 11 years I have been writing this column, I have devoted only a couple to trees. I have no idea why. After all, I think that trees take up much more cubic footage of our air space than all the flowers in the world. No facts to back that up, just a guess. Sometimes we are so busy admiring our plants at eye level that we don’t look up and admire the graceful beauty of the dogwoods, flowering cherries or flowering pears, or the strength of the oak.
That is what I am going to write about this week. It all started last month when I was told by my grandson Sam that Cub Pack 11, from the First Presbyterian Church, had planted some trees, seven of them, at Hoopes Park. To learn about this project I called Renee Jensen, a scout leader for about five years with two boys in scouting. She is with the city planning office.
On the appointed evening, about a dozen Cubs arrived at the park and were given information about the necessity, beauty and value of trees. Then they knocked the plants out of their pots and knocked most of the soil away from the roots. Then, with city employee Seamus Rhodes instructing and standing by, they rubbed the roots to break the outer skins. The Cubs placed the trees into the holes that had been dug by the city. In not too many years, we will look at those beautiful trees and give thanks to the Cub Scouts of Pack 11.
But I had a lot more to learn about trees in the city, so I called Walt Aikman, a forestry consultant. We talked not only about trees, but various public plantings here in Auburn. He said that tree planting in Auburn falls under the area of the superintendent of public works, Mike Talbot. This fall, Auburn planted about 50 trees; volunteers and city employees each planted about half. I asked why fall — I would have thought that spring planting was the norm — and he said that they are following the new Cornell recommendations. The current thought is that if you plant in the spring, you plant with ball and burlap, but bare root in the fall. It is easier and shows a better success rate. Another factor is that there seems to be more volunteers to help in October than in May or June.
We talked about the types of trees that were being planted, and he brought up the interesting fact that they were planting trees that were low and slow-growing, and those whose mature heights would be below the wires that are above so many of our streets. Current favorites are chanticleer and aristocrat pears; they are replacing the Bradford pear that we have used for so many years. Other favorites include the amur maple, hornbeam and amelanchier serviceberry. The serviceberry has an advantage of beautiful fall color and berries delicious to people, as well as birds.
I asked questions about what is being planted in the median of our Arterial. My concern was about plants being ruined by all the salt being splashed during the winter months. Mr. Aikman said that the state Department of Transportation does not plant trees in this median, but indicated that current thinking, still in the conversation stages, is to plant “no mow” zones, areas created with plants that are native to the area. This might cut back on mowing costs and add a lot of interest. In our conversation we talked about plants such as goldenrod, New England asters, joe-pye weed, black-eyed Susan and even milkweed as excellent choices. When I again asked about the salt, he said that it would be no problem if you left enough distance between the plantings and the curb.
Be well!
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.
