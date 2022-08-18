Cosentino: Corn and Cayuga County

This week we were short a driver, and I was drafted into delivering to some rural areas around the county. What a wonderful place Cayuga County in New York state is. It is green, it is bountiful and it is beautiful. The most amazing thing of all is that other than the forest trees, most of the green comes from the beautiful fields of corn. And today I am going to write about corn. But before I do, I want to continue with a few words about our wonderful Hoopes Park. Seems that I ran out of space last week, before writing about the Genesee Street end of the garden.

The Walnut Street end of the garden is larger, and has interesting plantings with lots of colorful flowers and specialty gardens, such as the soon-to-be-finished rock garden and the fountain surrounded by rows of roses. The Genesee Street part of the park, from the clubhouse to the street, is more serene, a place to walk or sit and collect one's thoughts. Once a test garden for Jackson Perkins Roses from the 1930s through the 1950s, it is a quiet area dominated by trees, many varieties of beautiful trees. And the trees are the reason that the roses are gone from this part of the park: Roses just do not grow well in this heavy shade. There are flowering shrubs, a few annual flowering plants and benches, a whole lot of benches to sit on. And if that is not enough, there is the soothing sound of the water from the two large fountains splashing on the water. To further entice you to bring the children along, Seymour Library posts books telling a story along the walkway around that pond. Take a walk and discover this wonderful Auburn treasure.

Let’s get back to the subject for the day, "zea mays," or corn to those of us who are not Native American. Corn is more than that half-dozen ears you pick up at the grocers or at the farmers market. You will find corn products nearly everywhere in your daily life — in baby food, corn chips, corn bread, cookies and, yes, in old-fashioned corn whiskey. And then, we use corn in the manufacture of insecticides, shoe polish, shampoo and cosmetics. It seems to be everywhere. Here is an odd fact that I picked up somewhere: Livestock in just Iowa, not a very large state, consumes nearly 300 million bushels of corn in a typical year. And a USDA number from about 10 years ago tells us that 4.5 billion bushels of corn will produce 14 billion gallons of ethanol. I cannot imagine that someone would figure out all these numbers.

As many of us learned in the seventh or eighth grade, when colonists arrived in New England or Virginia they saw that corn was a cultivated crop of the Native Americans. They learned that the kernels were planted in the spring, right near a small fish or a piece of a larger fish, for fertilizer. Also included were a couple of seeds of beans or squash that would climb up the stem. Pretty ingenious, weren’t they? The corn cobs were dried and either stored whole or ground into cornmeal. We do remember these interesting tidbits from long ago, don’t we?

Of course, I do have a great recipe for cornbread, though I like to bake it in muffin tins. It is right out of a Betty Crocker cookbook.

Heat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray the sides and bottom of a 9-inch round cookie pan or an 8-inch square pan or muffin tins with PAM. In a large bowl, beat a cup of milk, a quarter cup of melted butter and a large egg with a hand beater or wire whisk. Now stir in a cup and a quarter of white cornmeal, a cup of all-purpose flour, half a cup of sugar, a tablespoon of baking powder and half a teaspoon of salt. Mix until the flour is just moistened. The butter may be lumpy. Pour into your choice of pans. Bake it all 20 or 25 minutes until golden brown, and when an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Best if served warm.

Be well. Enjoy the summer.