Cosentino: Create an economical new look with houseplants

I do not know how much television you watch, but I do not have a lot of time to sit and relax and watch "Tom and Jerry" or "Bugs Bunny." The cop shows have gotten repetitive. The story lines are very similar and as I have aged, I am finally tired of "Tom Mix" and "Roy Rogers" westerns. But believe it or not sometimes I change channels to look for ads, a certain group of ads. Have you ever paid attention to them? I am talking of all those online companies telling young couples that they can change their outlook on life if only they will buy that new three-piece settee set. Of course, that $1,500 Eames Chair will add a touch of class to the room. How about those new sheets and bed spread to liven up the bedroom? That $239 Duvet would change the whole look of the room! The ads are very enticing. After all who would not want a change after being cooped up in the house these past months.
I believe that the ads are great. For most of us who have worked from home or remained home with the kids to help with their schoolwork, we all need a change of scenery. And I am about to tell you how to change the look of every room in the house for a whole lot less than a $1,500 settee set.
Houseplants are everywhere. It is almost like the look we had in the 70s when everyone was trying to have more houseplants than their sister-in-law or best friend. Not only were people wanting to have more, they wanted different. It is happening again. Plants are in but there is a new facet. It is not just the plant. These days its the decorative container that adds to the décor of the room. It is the new exciting types of plants. Hanging plants are in, but not the old fashioned, heart-shaped Philodendron that grandma had growing all around the kitchen window.
I am told that the rage started with the young people classified as Millennials, today’s generation that was born between 1980 and 1995. Their ideas of living are a whole lot different than yours and mine, assuming that many readers of this column are Baby Boomers, (1945 to 1965.) Even though we humans are connected better than ever, thanks to cell phones, internet, Facebook and all those other things, there is a sense of isolation thanks to the pandemic, political polarization and a sense of loss of nature. We live in a world of asphalt, concrete and steel buildings, and the lack of a nice big lawn.
And today it is not just a large palm in the corner of the living room, or a hanging planter in the bathroom or bedroom that does it. There are new and exciting plants and old plants that have been improved. The ever-popular Peace Lily not only has beautiful, shiny large leaves, it regularly gives us long lasting, Calla-like flowers. I believe that it is by far our most popular plant. Remember when you really enjoyed those tropical fish? There sits that old aquarium in a corner of the garage. Clean it up, put a few inches of soil in it and think about what you can do. I always loved my colorful tropical fish. But you cannot imagine how beautiful that 55-gallon tank looks today. It houses a collection of about 20, all different, interesting Cactus plants. Once planted I decorated it with some nice natural gravel. It is nearly trouble free. I left the cover on, so moisture does not escape, the lights emulate the desert, and each plant requires a half cup of water about once a month. The 25-gallon tank in my home is perfect for a selection of succulents. Talk about worry free!
Plants can be grown everywhere.
Be well. Wear those masks.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.