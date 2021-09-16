Cosentino: Create an economical new look with houseplants

I do not know how much television you watch, but I do not have a lot of time to sit and relax and watch "Tom and Jerry" or "Bugs Bunny." The cop shows have gotten repetitive. The story lines are very similar and as I have aged, I am finally tired of "Tom Mix" and "Roy Rogers" westerns. But believe it or not sometimes I change channels to look for ads, a certain group of ads. Have you ever paid attention to them? I am talking of all those online companies telling young couples that they can change their outlook on life if only they will buy that new three-piece settee set. Of course, that $1,500 Eames Chair will add a touch of class to the room. How about those new sheets and bed spread to liven up the bedroom? That $239 Duvet would change the whole look of the room! The ads are very enticing. After all who would not want a change after being cooped up in the house these past months.

I believe that the ads are great. For most of us who have worked from home or remained home with the kids to help with their schoolwork, we all need a change of scenery. And I am about to tell you how to change the look of every room in the house for a whole lot less than a $1,500 settee set.