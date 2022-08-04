Cosentino: Creating a sensuous garden

A garden can be more, much more than a place to spend hours working, weeding and spraying to make it look good. A garden can be more than a place to sit on a Sunday afternoon while reading the paper and listening to your favorite music. A garden, a properly planned garden, can excite all of your senses at once.

Early this morning, I was wondering about what I should write this evening. And then a news station that was on for background noise had a very short clip about Bermuda. That brought back a lot of happy memories. From the mid-'60s to the mid-'80s I made frequent trips to the islands, both to judge their annual flower show or to give talks to the Bermuda Garden Club. Anne Marie and I made some vacation trips as well. For me, one of the most exciting places in Bermuda was the Camden Botanical Gardens. Camden is an old estate converted to a magnificent public garden. And it is there that I found my first, and over the years, best sensuous garden.

It was called the Garden for the Blind — I would have named it a garden for people with disabilities. As I recall it was a large circle, about 30 feet across. The paths were gravel and there were several birdfeeders, with birds feeding and chirping. It was springtime and you could smell the jasmine and the nicotiana and yes, there was basil, too. Very little has a season in Bermuda — most plants bloom throughout the year. The garden was a very exciting experience, and I returned each time I was in Bermuda.

No, I am not suggesting that you start planning right now to dig up your whole garden. But as you make notes, remember that there are dozens and dozens of plants that you can add to your garden to make it more sensuous. Think plants with coarse leaves for touch. A person with hearing disabilities who appreciate the colors of your beautiful flowers and the aromas and more. Sightless people will certainly enjoy the fragrances, the sounds, the chimes and birds.

Let's look at the possibilities. For interest, you might add two or three different types of chimes — metal, wood, plastic or seashells. Place them in different areas in your garden so the sounds do not conflict.

Fragrant choices come in many sizes and shapes. For springtime, there is no better choice than a lilac. They come in so many sizes, colors and shapes. And if you select your varieties right, you could have several weeks of bloom. Want something a little smaller? Think hyacinths! Small but dynamic. A little larger? Do consider lilies. Again, by selecting the right varieties, you could have lilies blooming from early June right through the fall. But, best of all, think about America's favorite flower, the rose. They are strongest beginning in mid-June, and give a lot of color. They are carefree, just keep them sprayed, primarily against Japanese beetles and aphids. Protect them during the winter, and you'll have a bonus of blooms to take into the house.

And while you are thinking of aroma, think of lavender, a beautiful color with a very strong aroma. Don't be afraid to plant some basil, parsley, sage and oregano in the garden. They smell wonderful and when you can't get to the grocery store, snip off whatever you need for your dinner.

I have not even touched all the flowers you can have for wonderful colors throughout the summer, starting with the spring bulbs, tulips and German iris in the spring, getting into the lilacs in May and the peonies the 1st of June, and moving on to daisies and roses in June. Unlike imported roses, these have smell. You'll be seeing those wonderful sunflowers and black-eyed Susans in August and going forth through the fall colors of the trees and bushes and ending at Christmastime, when the flowers of your Christmas rose pop through the snow.

This change is easily doable. Simply, as you replace a plant that has failed or one that you are tired of, select a sensuous plant as the replacement.

Now, clear your mind and close your eyes, and take a stroll through that beautiful garden you have just created.

Be safe and take a few moments to understand the monkeypox.