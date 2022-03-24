Cosentino: Dealing with squirrels in your garden

I have two bird feeders just outside my breakfast window, and the squirrels are always there, trying to get grains that fall on the ground, or nabbing a bird foolish enough to get too close. I finally got a couple of feeders that squirrels cannot get into for the food. Then, of course, they learned to climb up the pole and perch on the feeder, again hoping to have a poor unsuspecting bird for a meal. It took a while, but I found that axle grease on the pole made it impossible to climb. I do not want to hurt any animal; I just need to keep the cost of birdseed down.

It is hard to not like these handsome little beasts. Watching them play and hunt is very fascinating. The birdseed and the birds that these grey squirrels devour can be a major nuisance, but even worse is the fact that they will eat their way through anything. I think that they know when the tulip and the daffodil bulbs arrive. They probably sit there as you plant them and stake them out. What they do not eat before the ground freezes will certainly make a meal of them as the ground thaws. And a well-fed gray squirrel can produce two litters of offspring each year.

As many of them as there are, sometimes it is easier to find the damage they do. If there is tunneling, those little oval holes all over the lawn, they were probably made by squirrels, not moles. They often bury food for use later. And if you have a beautiful oak tree, you will have a lot of our furry friends. Be sure to rake the acorns and remove them from your yard.

These rodents will try to eat, or perhaps bite into anything, from tree bark to brightly colored lawn furniture. To round off their diet, they will ravage your garden, fruit shrubs and any fruit tree they can climb for a tasty dinner. So it is wise to be wary of damage to see how large a problem you do have.

Thanks to their agility, their ability to leap, sometimes they look as if they are flying. It is almost impossible to keep them from your garden. A British gardening magazine suggests planting a cobnut tree on your property as far away as you can get from the things you want to protect. To a squirrel, it is the caviar of the day’s meal. To start with, I had never heard of such a tree, nor have I seen one in a nursery or garden center. But by looking further, I did find that it is a type of filbert or hazelnut. I am not going to spend $50 or more on a tree that may not bear fruit for 15 or 20 years.

I have found that a layer of crumpled chicken fencing works wonders to protect bulbs. Chicken wire can also be placed around delicate shrubbery. Remember, too, two litters a year, and a litter will have as few as two or as many as eight, averaging five offspring each. Now that so many of us have changed over to container gardening, I have found that the chicken wire is good protection. But then they may just move over to a different part of the garden. Get the message? No matter what you do, they may still be feasting on your plantings.

As I finish this column, I realize that I have not been much help, but I do hope that you realize the scope of the problem and that you will find something in these words that will help you to some degree.

The weather is better. It is easier to get around the garden. Please do not miss this opportunity to cut some branches of pussy willow or forsythia to bring into the house. You’ll be glad you did. And, as those flowering crab apples, cherries and pears start to flower, cut an armful.

Be safe and do not be embarrassed to wear a mask, especially in a situation where you are concerned. It has been proven to help.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

