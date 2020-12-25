Cosentino: Despite it all in 2020, the flowers kept blooming

2020 certainly is a year that so many of us will be happy to see pass. It began with a very cold January, worked into a snowy February and collapsed under a thing called COVID-19. Nearly everyone was affected, by disease or the economy or the loss of friends, and to top it off, a very contentious election. I do not know about you, but I will be happy to see it go. And as many of you, I pray for a better 2021.
Enough of that. Let’s look at the good things that happened. As I look back, my thoughts turn to plants and a look back at the year that was.
January was the month for paperwhite narcissus and seed catalogs. I think that the seed companies mail those catalogs in January because they know you have some extra money from Christmas gifts (those that you returned) and because the weather is so bad that you’ll spend anything to get started in gardening. But the paperwhites brighten the day.
February was certainly the month for roses. After all it is Valentine’s Day, and everyone loves roses. Though a bit more expensive than in middle of summer, nothing brightens a winter day for your favorite lady like a beautiful red Rose.
March. Thanks to St. Patrick, March was for shamrock plants and green carnations. But, the highlight of the month is the blossoming of the beautiful white snowdrop flowers that grace lawns throughout our wonderful community. Not too many years ago I planted a few bulbs and now my lawn is white with them.
April. The daffodils were here. They brightened the border, they brightened beds with their nodding, yellow and orange and white blossoms. They seemed to be everywhere all month long. Let us not forget those stately Easter lilies. Did you remember to plant yours when the flowers were gone?
May. Then came the tulips. Plant the right varieties and you will have them in bloom from late April to mid-May. Even as we were enjoying those tulips we could not wait until our magnificent peony bushes burst into bold red, pristine white and beautiful pink flowers.
June was busting out all over with roses, the garden varieties. It was the time of year to drive over to Sonnenberg Gardens in Canandaigua to see the largest and most beautiful gardens within a couple of hours of Auburn. It was also time to sit on the patio and enjoy my own roses.
July. I love July. The first of the truly summer flowers join the scenery. We do not grow as many as we used to, but the stately glad is lovely in the garden and even more beautiful in a vase in the living room. Once the marigolds started, they blossomed right through September.
August. What could be more beautiful than a large bed of tall zinnias. Bold in color, they light up any landscape or living room. I planted a lot of them.
September. Yes, the sunflower began in early August, but was showiest in September. There were fields of them every where and our own farmer’s market always had a great selection. Remember, after the petals have fallen off, add the brown seed pod to another arrangement for interest.
October was the time to pack a lunch and after I learned where the fall colors were best, I got into the car, and drove. I stopped and enjoyed a picnic with a friend. That lifted my spirits for the weather that was sure to come. Remember, when the mum plants are gone, toss them. It is a whole lot of work to reflower them, especially when you can replace them for a few dollars.
November. Whether it is a Thanksgiving or a Christmas cactus, everyone should have one growing. If ever there was a plant other than a Boston fern to pass on from generation to generation, this is it. It is particularly good because you can break off chunks for each of the grandkids.
December. Throughout the year, the biggest value, the most show for the dollar is the magnificent red poinsettia. This is the plant to end your gardening year. Buy one for about $5 and see how long it lasts. Then figure the cost per day for that enjoyment.
I hope that you enjoyed your gardening year as much as I did.
Happy New Year!
Be well.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.