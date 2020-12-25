Cosentino: Despite it all in 2020, the flowers kept blooming

April. The daffodils were here. They brightened the border, they brightened beds with their nodding, yellow and orange and white blossoms. They seemed to be everywhere all month long. Let us not forget those stately Easter lilies. Did you remember to plant yours when the flowers were gone?

May. Then came the tulips. Plant the right varieties and you will have them in bloom from late April to mid-May. Even as we were enjoying those tulips we could not wait until our magnificent peony bushes burst into bold red, pristine white and beautiful pink flowers.

June was busting out all over with roses, the garden varieties. It was the time of year to drive over to Sonnenberg Gardens in Canandaigua to see the largest and most beautiful gardens within a couple of hours of Auburn. It was also time to sit on the patio and enjoy my own roses.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

July. I love July. The first of the truly summer flowers join the scenery. We do not grow as many as we used to, but the stately glad is lovely in the garden and even more beautiful in a vase in the living room. Once the marigolds started, they blossomed right through September.

August. What could be more beautiful than a large bed of tall zinnias. Bold in color, they light up any landscape or living room. I planted a lot of them.