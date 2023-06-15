I want to spend this column talking about a very exciting, ultra-modern, world-class greenhouse operation right here in the Auburn area: Dickman Farms. Not the garden center, the other Dickman Farms, the one that few of us know much about.

A week or so after Easter I was wandering through Dickman Farms Garden Center and saw Dave Dickman, and we caught up with our lives. I asked if I could set up a walkthrough to see what had changed in the years since he had last given me a tour.

Jessica and I arrived at the appointed time, the receptionist touched a button, a door opened and Dick and Dorothy, Dave’s parents, appeared. (And I thought that I was the only 90-year-old greenhouse man still working!) Then Dave appeared and our fascinating adventure began.

A word of explanation. There are two parts to this enterprise: the one we all see, the Garden Center, one of the finest in the Northeast, and the back part, acres of greenhouses that produce plants for supermarkets, larger flower shops and nurseries. This is the one that is associated with the Ball Horticultural Company in West Chicago, Illinois, a firm that takes cuttings from plants on their farms around the globe, mostly in Central America, and seeds from around the world, and ships them to Owasco. There, cuttings are cleaned, dipped in rooting powders and potted, to be shipped in four weeks to growers who will grow them into those packs of plants and large pots and hanging baskets that we look for in May. Seeds sown usually take more than four weeks.

The firm got a very early start on such large projects some 50 years ago. While many of us smaller growers were worried about a three-week selling period, the Dickmans were producing for garden centers as far south as Virginia, making their selling season nearly 12 weeks long. All this growth took years of planning, decision-making, investment and a lot of very hard work. Along the tour we were joined by Jim Dickman’s son Bob, who will lead the next generation of development.

Our first stop was to look at a new machine that made flowerpots from damp soil mix (peat moss and other soils and nutrients). They will be set up in trays to be used in the next mammoth machine that takes those cuttings we talked about and sets them into those pots for rooting.

As we moved on, we went through greenhouses that I had seen on my last visit. Plants here are watered automatically, with tubes of water dripping into the pots. The perfectly level floor catches the runoff, pumping it into a large pond for testing and reuse.

As I reread my columns from five or six years ago, this family enterprise is constantly aware of our environment. They are constantly looking for new technologies to produce better plants in a shorter time, and use labor more efficiently. That takes commitment. Now we drove up to the greenhouses on the other side of the garden center, a very large number. If my memory is correct, they are now operating some 17 greenhouses.

This next stop was, perhaps, the most exciting of all. It seems that every square inch of space was utilized. As a matter of fact, the ceiling of the headhouse, a building that connects all the other greenhouses, was holding some 18,000 hanging ferns.

The most fascinating thing in this section is that they are using the latest information from floral departments at universities and cutting the use of insecticides. How? It is simple. Just bring in new bugs that do not bother the varieties you are growing, that kill the ones that are harming your plants.

My hat is off to this progressive Auburn family that is planting the area's flag around the country, even the world.

I will finish today with a few words about an exciting event in my life. Last month, the Auburn Education Foundation held its annual Alumni Hall of Distinction evening where they recognized five people who went through the Auburn public school system, whose life achievements stood out. I was deeply honored to be named. It was a great evening. And for me it was special because my very relaxed, 10-year-old grandson stood at the podium and spent about three minutes, in front of more than 125 adults, introducing me by telling everyone what a great grandpa he had. Thank you, Samuel. And not to be forgotten, Dave’s parents, Richard and Dorothy Dickman, were named graduates of distinction in 2017.